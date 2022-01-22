Pre-Gamin’: Bulls at Bucks (7:00 CT) — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Friday Fun Fact: For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Chicago Bulls have an All-Star starter!. • Thanks to a fan-vote lead DeRozan never relinquished, we knew last night’s announcement was coming, but that still didn’t make the official word any less meaningful. While seeing the Chicago Bulls second in the Eastern Conference standings is the best reminder of the team’s resurgence this season, seeing the franchise represented among the league’s top players on February 20th will be a close second. More precisely, the fact that representation will come, in part, from DeMar DeRozan speaks volumes about how far this organization has become. A franchise somewhat renowned for its free-agent failures, the team will show everyone next month that the Chicago Bulls were smarter than most this summer. And that’s important. DeRozan is this freshly brewed front office’s proof that this organization can put high-end talent in a position to succeed. Come to Chicago, and it could immediately pay off.

