Pre-Gamin’: Bulls at Bucks (7:00 CT) — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, and a number of other role players on the bench, the Chicago Bulls showed they still have some serious fight against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Let’s hope they can bring that same kind of energy and renew a truly competitive rivalry with the team...

Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks play a national TV game this late Friday evening against the New York Knicks. Let’s see if they can get back to their winning ways and kick off the weekend on a high note. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on...
NBA
So That Was Some Ugly Defense (and Other Bulls Bullets)

“I think when you’re scoring 122 points, you have to play good enough defense that that’s enough points to be able to win.”. “We scored 122 points. That’s more than enough points to win. We can’t give up a 131 points, that’s just unacceptable.”. Cool....
NBA
DeRozan Proves Them Wrong, All-Star Voting Details, LaVine Breaks the News, and Other Bulls Bullets

Friday Fun Fact: For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Chicago Bulls have an All-Star starter!. • Thanks to a fan-vote lead DeRozan never relinquished, we knew last night’s announcement was coming, but that still didn’t make the official word any less meaningful. While seeing the Chicago Bulls second in the Eastern Conference standings is the best reminder of the team’s resurgence this season, seeing the franchise represented among the league’s top players on February 20th will be a close second. More precisely, the fact that representation will come, in part, from DeMar DeRozan speaks volumes about how far this organization has become. A franchise somewhat renowned for its free-agent failures, the team will show everyone next month that the Chicago Bulls were smarter than most this summer. And that’s important. DeRozan is this freshly brewed front office’s proof that this organization can put high-end talent in a position to succeed. Come to Chicago, and it could immediately pay off.
NBA
Positive Vibes Only, Nikola Vucevic’s Big Shot, A Surprising Win on the Glass, and Other Bulls Bullets

All-Star starters will be announced tonight live on TNT. DeMar DeRozan will be announced as an All-Star starter tonight on TNT. • Sometimes, I feel like I can harp on intangibles a little too much. As someone who has covered a handful of sporting events in person in the past, I fell in love with looking for the little moments. The way guys interact on the sideline or look at each other on the court (or don’t interact on the sideline or don’t look at each other on the court) can tell us a lot about a team dynamic. Sure, whatever actually happens in the box score and win column reign supreme, but intangibles can give us needed context, and I think this moment from last night speaks volumes.
NBA
Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
NBA
This Rockets-Sixers Trade Ends The Ben Simmons Drama

Will there or will there not be an end to the Ben Simmons’ saga at the NBA trade deadline? As of now, that answer is unknown but we know that the guard remains the biggest trade piece available right now. When the time comes, the Houston Rockets could be an interesting landing spot.
NBA
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Atlanta is currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture....
NBA
Lakers vs. Sixers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Jan. 27

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles (24-24) just defeated the Brooklyn Nets in Anthony Davis’ first game back, which is a good sign for the team moving forward. LeBron James scored 33 points in that win, continuing the dominant scoring run he’s been on since Dec. 19.
NBA
Pre-Gamin’: Blackhawks vs Avalanche (7:30 CT) — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

On Monday night, the Blackhawks put in one of their better efforts of the season when facing a team that is far-and-away better than then. It was good, but not good enough and they lost to the Avalanche 2-0. Tonight, they’ll look to get their first win over the Avalanche this season, in the teams’ final meeting of the year, with their dreams of a playoff push teetering on the edge. Chicago snapped a four-game losing streak with their 8-5 win over the Red Wings on Wednesday night, but face a Colorado team that has won their last eight-straight games and has not lost in regulation since December 16 (13-0-1).
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Signed A Jersey For A Fan Who Missed Out On $76,000 Because He Missed An Open Layup: "Joe, Sorry About Blowing The Layup And Costing You $76K!"

NBA players earn a lot of money for their play. The NBA is the best basketball league in the world, so it makes sense that the players who are deemed good enough to play in the league will earn a lot of money. But while they earn a lot of money themselves, they can even help others win a lot of money.
