ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

What impact did stay-at-home orders have on humanity?

ClickOnDetroit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new study out of the University of Michigan is taking a different approach to understanding the impact of the stay-at-home orders in the first few months of the COVID pandemic. The research compares lives saved from COVID versus lives lost due to the...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan UIA director on unemployment fraud: ‘We’re not going to tolerate the criminal activity’

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) Director Julia Dale took over the position in October 2021. We sat down with her recently to discuss the challenges the agency faces nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic struck the state of Michigan. The state has gone through two UIA directors during the pandemic, and now Dale is the third.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Health
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan to distribute 10 million free KN95 masks: Where to find them

Michigan’s health department says it will distribute 10 million free KN95 masks to residents to help limit the spread of the omicron variant. Free KN95 masks provided by MDHHS will be distributed by community organizations, including local MDHHS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices. “We have...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNCT

NC treasurer’s report critical of how hospitals bill poor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina nonprofit hospitals too often are billing poor people for medical care when they should write the expenses off as a result of their tax-exempt status, according to a report released Wednesday by the state treasurer’s office. The report, developed by the State Health Plan and the National Academy of State […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
ClickOnDetroit.com

OSHA withdraws mandate requiring COVID vaccine or testing and masks for some workers

Federal officials are withdrawing the mandate that requires either COVID vaccination or regular testing and masking for workers of larger companies. On Nov. 5, 2021, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued an emergency temporary standard aimed at protecting workers of companies with 100 or more employees. The withdrawal comes after last week’s Supreme Court ruling that President Joe Biden lacks the unilateral power to impose this mandate and OSHA doesn’t have the authority to enforce it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
ClickOnDetroit.com

How COVID’s omicron variant is impact restaurants in Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Restaurants have suffered throughout the entire COVID pandemic and this recent omicron surge is also hurting business. A new survey found the majority of restaurants saw a drop in customers because of the highly contagious omicron variant. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association said there is...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
cbs17

Apartment residents having trouble ordering free at-home COVID tests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With 37.8 percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in North Carolina and long wait lines at testing sites, people are looking for other ways to find out if they have the virus. Some were hopeful that the government-issued, free, at-home COVID-19 tests would be...
RALEIGH, NC
The Manhattan Mercury

What kind of impact do COVID surges have on kids' health, well-being?

Although the ongoing COVID-19 surge caused by the omicron variant has started to ramp down, doctors and healthcare leaders across the Kansas City area are warning that the situation is far from resolved. “We're still seeing a very large number of new cases as we continue to respond to the...
OLATHE, KS
New Country 99.1

In Colorado, What Is The Legal Age For Kids To Stay Home Alone?

It's a question most parents ask themselves at one point or another as their kids start to get older, "when can I leave my kids home alone?" Here's the answer we found. Childcare isn't just expensive, it's hard to find good people that you trust with your kids. So wondering when you can leave your kids at home is a thought that will no doubt cross your mind at some point as a parent. This is going to make me sound ancient, but I honestly can't remember how old I was when I stayed home alone for the first time. I know I was younger because I was sick, or at least pretending to be sick, so I stayed home from school. I just can't recall at what age that happened. I'll use this line that I'm sure you've heard a thousand times, "things were different back then," right? My dad was a single dad and raised my younger brother and I on his own, and there were times when we had to stay home and he still had to go to work so he made the decision, and we both made it through without any crazy stories to share.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy