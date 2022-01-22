Flood Watch issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 23:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Clay; Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Whitley A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MCCREARY...WHITLEY...CLAY KNOX...BELL...LAUREL...AND PULASKI COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1111 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Bark Camp to Clate to near Noetown and moving south at 15 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Middlesboro, Noetown and Binghamtown around 1115 PM EST. Gausdale, Louden, Julip and Suttons Mill around 1120 PM EST. Birdseye, Lucky, Kayjay and Yaden around 1125 PM EST. Carpenter, Verne and Wheeler around 1130 PM EST. Siler, Goins and Dixie around 1135 PM EST. Gatliff, Nevisdale, Packard, Goldbug and Wofford around 1140 PM EST. Williamsburg, Redbird, Polly Camp, Chenoa and Davisburg around 1145 PM EST. Frakes and Duckrun around 1150 PM EST. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO