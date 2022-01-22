ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' Jerry Jones heavily endorses QB Dak Prescott

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VI5NQ_0dsV0d9B00
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

During a Friday appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones raised more than a few eyes in the NFL community when he elected against verbally committing to keeping Mike McCarthy as head coach coming off last Sunday's home playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a result that was cemented when McCarthy had quarterback Dak Prescott run a draw up the middle with no timeouts and not enough seconds remaining for Prescott to spike the football before time expired.

Prescott put pen to paper on a four-year contract that could be worth more than $160 million last March, and Jones left little doubt Friday he believes the signal-caller is the right offensive CEO to take the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.

"Ben Franklin had a rule when he was down and low down and had to have setbacks, he took all the positives on the left side of the page and listed them and all the negatives on the right," Jones explained, according to Jori Epstein of USA Today. If the left side was longer than the right, he walked out with a spark in his step and a smile. If the right side was longer, then he drank all day, let’s say. My point is, and I’m not trying to be any sort of way, I start right there with a big circle and a big plus. Future: Dak Prescott.

"He has shown every time he’s ever gotten in a position, he’s shown he’s a winner in football. He has shown that every time he’s ever had a chance to. As you well know, especially at that point, it’s hard to pinpoint 'the' skill that makes it happen. It’s hard to pinpoint that. But Dak Prescott has the skill to make it happen. We’ve got skilled players. (Ezekiel) Elliott has the skills to make it happen. We’ve got the offensive line talent to make it happen. We’ve just got to get it right and going in the same direction."

Prescott missed more than half of the 2020 season after he suffered a gruesome ankle injury in October of that year but was a Most Valuable Player candidate through at least the first six weeks of his return to action this past fall. Per ESPN stats, he ended the 2021 regular season third among eligible quarterbacks with a 104.2 passer rating, tied for fourth with 37 touchdown passes and ninth overall with a 54.8 total QBR.

Prescott was one of the Dallas stars heavily criticized by Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin earlier this week. It seems Irvin's take meant little to Jones regarding the sport's most important position.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott fined $25,000 for comments about referees

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made multiple mistakes related to this past Sunday's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. One of those will cost him some money. Prescott generated controversy shortly after the defeat when he seemed to defend unhappy Cowboys fans throwing beer bottles and other items toward referees as they ran off the field following the game's final play. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL dropped the hammer on the 28-year-old Thursday and fined him $25,000.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones Makes Final Call on Coach Mike McCarthy for 2021 Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has in just under two seasons experienced some valleys on the way to this NFC East championship peak. Most observers were sold. Including McCarthy’s boss. … until, that is the first-round playoff loss, after which said boss Jerry Jones announced he had “a lot to think about” regarding McCarthy’s job security.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'I haven't talked to' Sean Payton since Saints departure

The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints have been unofficially linked throughout the final full week of January going back to last weekend. That's when reports first emerged that Sean Payton was seriously considering stepping down as Saints head coach and taking a leave of absence from his career. Payton confirmed his departure on Tuesday and later told "The Dan Patrick Show" he doesn't think he's finished coaching entirely but also that accepting such a job is not his "path right now."
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
Yardbarker

Should Cowboys Cut RB Ezekiel Elliott? Top 10 Takes

Can the Dallas Cowboys cut running back Ezekiel Elliott?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just Cut Him? That is not a practical plan. But...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys might end up replacing Mike McCarthy after all?

Once the Dallas Cowboys’ season ended with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card playoffs, rumors picked up that head coach Mike McCarthy could be out of a job after just two seasons. The Cowboys’ brass made it clear following the disappointing loss that it...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#49ers#American Football#The Fan
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Why Ex-NFL QB Strongly Advises Aaron Rodgers Not To Join Broncos

In wake of the Broncos landing their new head coach, many already are banking on Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to Denver. Denver on Wednesday night reportedly hired Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers on several occasions has vocalized how highly he thinks of Hackett and the Mile High City should be an attractive quarterback destination for a variety of reasons.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Independent

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée hits out at ‘shameful’ hate after being blasted for spraying champagne

Brittany Matthews has hit out at “pathetic” and “shameful” trolls on social media who called her out for spraying champagne on unsuspecting spectators from a balcony after Kansas’ all-star Quarterback’s wild win over Buffalo bills.Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée and mother of his child, Ms Matthews, has responded to the criticism by sharing a series of supportive tweets she has been receiving from her friends and also launched an anti-bullying campaign.“I find it pretty pathetic that people care more about clicks & engagement more than someone’s well being. Let’s be better,” Ms Matthews said in a tweet on Thursday.Ms Matthews had to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Larry Bird On Michael Jordan Wanting To Leave The Bulls If They Didn't Re-Sign Phil Jackson: "Michael Jordan Is Playing For My Team And He Wants A Certain Individual To Coach Him, I Think I Would Bow Down And Let Him Have Him To Keep Him Going."

Michael Jordan was a sensation during his time in the NBA. Jordan could do it all and was arguably the most mercurial talent in NBA history. MJ brought the Chicago Bulls’ franchise success the likes of which they had never experienced before, and haven’t experienced since his departure from the franchise.
NBA
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Comments Leave Door Open for Steelers

Will Aaron Rodgers be the Pittsburgh Steelers next starting quarterback? After the Green Bay Packers Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it sure sounded like maybe. Rodgers made it clear following the game that his next team won't be one that's starting over. "I don't want to be...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams: ESPN makes this bold Jimmy Garoppolo prediction

ESPN's Football Power Index has the Los Angeles Rams owning a 59.4 percent chance of breaking a six-game losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers and doing so in the NFC Championship Game. Rams beat writer Lindsey Thiry predicts a 28-24 Rams victory. However, ESPN's 49ers beat writer, Nick Wagoner,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy