Cowboys' Jerry Jones heavily endorses QB Dak Prescott

During a Friday appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones raised more than a few eyes in the NFL community when he elected against verbally committing to keeping Mike McCarthy as head coach coming off last Sunday's home playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a result that was cemented when McCarthy had quarterback Dak Prescott run a draw up the middle with no timeouts and not enough seconds remaining for Prescott to spike the football before time expired.

Prescott put pen to paper on a four-year contract that could be worth more than $160 million last March, and Jones left little doubt Friday he believes the signal-caller is the right offensive CEO to take the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.

"Ben Franklin had a rule when he was down and low down and had to have setbacks, he took all the positives on the left side of the page and listed them and all the negatives on the right," Jones explained, according to Jori Epstein of USA Today. If the left side was longer than the right, he walked out with a spark in his step and a smile. If the right side was longer, then he drank all day, let’s say. My point is, and I’m not trying to be any sort of way, I start right there with a big circle and a big plus. Future: Dak Prescott. "He has shown every time he’s ever gotten in a position, he’s shown he’s a winner in football. He has shown that every time he’s ever had a chance to. As you well know, especially at that point, it’s hard to pinpoint 'the' skill that makes it happen. It’s hard to pinpoint that. But Dak Prescott has the skill to make it happen. We’ve got skilled players. (Ezekiel) Elliott has the skills to make it happen. We’ve got the offensive line talent to make it happen. We’ve just got to get it right and going in the same direction."

Prescott missed more than half of the 2020 season after he suffered a gruesome ankle injury in October of that year but was a Most Valuable Player candidate through at least the first six weeks of his return to action this past fall. Per ESPN stats, he ended the 2021 regular season third among eligible quarterbacks with a 104.2 passer rating, tied for fourth with 37 touchdown passes and ninth overall with a 54.8 total QBR.

Prescott was one of the Dallas stars heavily criticized by Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin earlier this week. It seems Irvin's take meant little to Jones regarding the sport's most important position.