ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, NM

NM Rep. pushes EPA to prioritize Socorro superfund site cleanup

By Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCjXO_0dsV0DOP00

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – It used to be a battery plant near Socorro. The pollution from the plant has now caused groundwater contamination. A New Mexico congresswoman is pressing the federal government to make this a priority to clean up.

Story continues below

“This is an ongoing thing, this is not going to be a one-shot deal. It’s going to take 10 years to get this clean,” said Mayor of Socorro, Ravi Bhasker.

Just on the outskirts of Socorro needs to be cleaned up from the decades of dumping a chemical called Trichloroethene in the groundwater from an old battery plant. This was identified as a superfund clean-up site in 2007 after the first groundwater test came back positive in 1980.

The plant has long since closed but the groundwater contamination stretches over almost more than 9,000 ft. high and almost 2,000 wide. The state has been monitoring more than 35 wells to see how much the contamination spreads.

Close to 100 homes have been affected by groundwater contamination. The New Mexico Department of Health asked in 2015 to study cancer rates in the area. Their report didn’t show unusual rates in comparison with the larger New Mexico population.

It has now caught the attention of New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell, who has even sent a letter to the EPA. She is urging the feds to make the clean-up could start this year since federal funding has been secured.

“It was receiving funding from this infrastructure bill is that what we call shovel-ready, meaning that it has a remedy chosen and the design completed, in this case since September 2018. All that we’ve been waiting on since then is the funding to get started with the cleanup effort,” said Anthony McGlown of the New Mexico Environment Department.

There are 16 superfun sites in New Mexico. The Socorro Eagle Picher site could have a price tag of $20 to $30 million to clean up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque lawmaker resigns to focus on mental health

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker who represents an Albuquerque district in the state House resigned Friday and said she was doing so to focus on her mental health. Rep. Brittney Barreras was halfway through her first term in the House when she abruptly announced her resignation through a statement issued by the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico governor backs $15 min wage for school workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham now backs a $15 minimum wage for school workers. “I did get word five minutes before this hearing that the executive does support the $15 an hour minimum,” state Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus told legislators during a joint meeting of the state House […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bill proposes funding for violence intervention programs

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Funding for a statewide initiative focused on stopping crimes before they happen is moving forward in the Roundhouse. The $10 million proposal would pay for programs around New Mexico, similar to Albquurque’s Violence Intervention Program which identifies people at high risk for committing crimes. The team steps in and offers services […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rapid COVID tests available to BernCo. residents

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is now giving out free at-home rapid tests. The county received about 111,000 tests from the state health department. Each at-home test kit contains two rapid tests. Households in the county are only allowed two test kit boxes which total four rapid tests. Distribution will start this Monday at several […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Socorro, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Socorro, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
KRQE News 13

Gov. proposes $24M in funding for anti-hunger programs

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced plans to combat hunger in our state. The governor included more than $24 million in her executive budget proposal for the New Mexico Food, Farm, and Hunger Initiative. The money would go toward expanding food bank assistance to 130,000 more New Mexicans. It also aims […]
FOOD & DRINKS
KRQE News 13

Proposed bill would help boost New Mexico’s workforce

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College could be getting millions of dollars from the legislature this session to help boost the workforce in New Mexico. Representative Linda Serrato hopes a bill she’s sponsoring during the legislative session, will help local entrepreneurs thrive in New Mexico. “It’s really allowing them to put what they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers weigh bill that would get state involved in hydrogen hubs

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A top priority for the governor this legislative session could be dead. House Bill 4 would create a framework and tax incentives for creating a hydrogen production hub in the state. Some lawmakers argue hydrogen hubs are already going up and this is the state’s chance to profit from clean hydrogen […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

CNM leads effort for Space Valley Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the space industry takes off in New Mexico, one lawmaker wants to create a space school, and is looking for state and federal help getting it off the ground. Central New Mexico Community College is leading the effort for a $60-million Space Valley Center on campus. “New Mexico is perfectly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Herrell
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque leaders push lawmakers for help addressing crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller is asking state lawmakers for help with the city’s massive crime problem. “We’ve got 900,000 people in the metro, we just want them to listen to those people who are saying loud and clear, we need help fighting crime,” said Keller. Keller is backing a handful of crime-fighting bills […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bill could allocate funds for drought monitoring network

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – How do you help farmers thrive in a state like New Mexico that’s always stuck in a drought? That’s the question state universities want to answer. They’re asking the legislature to pass Senate Bill 72 that would make New Mexico a hub for farming and drought research. The Senate Conservation Committee […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Declaration of ‘bow tie day’ tabled at the Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One lawmaker’s push to celebrate bow ties is not moving forward at the Roundhouse this year. Rio Rancho Representative Joshua Hernandez introduced the memorial which would have declared February 4 bow tie day in the House. The bill lays out how the 17th-century fashion accessory has experienced a resurgence in recent […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

PED seeking $8.66B from state lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department is asking the state for nearly $4 billion to address problems in the department. NMPED broke down its budget to highlight certain areas it wanted to address in the coming year. It includes $50 million for flexible pay increases for teachers, also $10.6 million towards […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superfund#Cdc#Trichloroethene
KRQE News 13

Family stuck with taxes for fraudulent unemployment funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is demanding that an Albuquerque family pay taxes on unemployment funds they never received and they believe other families are stuck with the same problem. The headache for the Ohlsens kicked in last year when a debit card arrived in the mail, filled with unemployment benefits they didn’t ask […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Last group of Afghan refugees leaves Holloman AFB

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  The last group of Afghan nationals staying at Holloman Air Force Base has now left. The Department of Homeland Security announced this week, Holloman is the fourth base to complete its part of Operation Allies Welcome which gave temporary sanctuary to those evacuated from Afghanistan last summer. The base provided housing to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposal to limit governor’s emergency powers stalls

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A push to limit the governor’s emergency powers has stalled at the Roundhouse. It comes as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham continues to renew the state of emergency she initially declared nearly two years ago when the pandemic hit. The bipartisan resolution proposed by three Republicans and one Democrat, would limit that […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

National Guard members, state employees subbing in NM schools

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of National Guard members and state employees have signed up to work as substitute teachers as part of the governor’s classroom staffing initiative. As of Friday afternoon, 164 people have applied for the program — 89 National Guard members and 75 state workers. About three-quarters of them have been issued licenses so […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KRQE News 13

New push to expand nuclear radiation compensation in US

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico families spoke out as part of the Day of Remembrance for Downwinders. U.S. lawmakers including Senator Ben Ray Lujan and Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez are working on bills that would increase compensation for those affected by nuclear testing. The act currently compensates uranium miners who worked prior to 1971, alongside […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Pretrial detention legislation passes first committee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that aims to hold more suspects behind bars until trial has cleared its first committee. House Bill 5 would put the burden on the defense to prove a suspect accused of a violent crime doesn’t pose a danger and should be released while awaiting trial. The bill cleared the […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Agency looking to redevelop Central, University area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque wants to breathe some life back into the section of Central Ave. that sits across from the University of New Mexico and the plan could take some time. Now they have their eyes on the University area and it’s something people say is needed. “I think it’s great […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy