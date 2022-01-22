ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theon Teases 450-HP Supercharged 911 Restomod

By Jarryd Neves
 8 days ago
UK-based Porsche specialist Theon Design has given us a glimpse of its upcoming creation. Based on the 964 series of the iconic sports car, this 911 known as BEL001 derives its code name from the fact that it's the first car for a Belgian client. Working closely with the...

Motorious

'63 Split Window Corvette Enters Supercharger Heaven

With the full force of a very competent and dedicated build on its side, this C2 Corvette is the perfect classic restomod. The C2 Corvette is one of America's most iconic sports cars because of the ridiculous engine options, sleek styling, and Hollywood star power. Classic car collectors love these things in stock form as the split window models are some of the rarest cars ever to hit the nation's sales floor. That means that, for purists, modification is a big no-no, but we car enthusiasts don't like it when other people tell us what to do with our cars. This particular car serves as a testament to the ever-present rebellious energy that lives within all of us. Despite being one of the most desirable and valuable cars on the classic collector market, this vicious 'Vette has been customized to fit the exact personality of its owner. So what is it about the car that makes it so terrifying to classic purists everywhere?
CARS
Motorious

2011 Jeep Wrangler Sports A Supercharged V6

Much like other off roading beasts of this caliber, this Wrangler provides a great blend of utility and off-roading utility. Jeep Wranglers are some of America's favorite sport utility vehicles for their great utility, a diverse range of uses, and overall good looks. On top of that, they can usually be found for a pretty low price because of the smaller engine options, with some models coming in inline-four and V6 options only. Even still, these vehicles perfectly embody the essence of what it means to own a Jeep. They provide a ton of reliability and the ability to go anywhere at any time. This emphasis on personal freedom has made Jeep such an alluring brand to younger enthusiasts. If we haven't convinced you yet, here are a few more reasons this particular vehicle would be the perfect offroading vehicle for any enthusiast with a passion for speed and capability.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Gallardo Transforms Into Wild Concept

No one would describe Lamborghini's creations as pedestrian or subtle; the brand prides itself on designing outlandish vehicles. Whether it's the high-riding Urus super SUV or the range-topping Aventador S, their cars are just as jaw-dropping to look at as they are to drive. But for some, having an 'off-the-rack'...
CARS
Motorious

Custom First Gen Corvette Restomod Will Make Jaws Drop At Auction

This car is the perfect vehicle for any classic Corvette enthusiast with a passion for speed and style. Custom Corvettes are some of the most excellent cars on the enthusiast automotive market because of their incredible versatility and style that combines the best of 1960s design with modern tech and driving innovations. While we see a ton of C2s and C3 variations of these cars, it is pretty tricky to find first-generation Corvettes that have been changed from the original state at all. Purists are particularly protective of these cars as they represent the early stages of the Corvette name that has grown to nearly unbelievable proportions. So many enthusiasts are faced with the difficult decision of finding a scrapped shell, restoring it, and restomodding it or chopping up an already good condition car and risk damaging the vehicle permanently. That was until this car rolled onto the classic restomod scene.
BUYING CARS
#Supercharger#Teases#Porsche 911#Vehicles#Theon Design#Belgian#Working#Oem
CarBuzz.com

McLaren Updates P1 With New High-Performance Battery

In an era where multiple new hypercars are pushing over 1,500 horsepower thanks to various states of hybridization and electrification, it's extremely telling of a car's impact when we can still call the McLaren P1 relevant, despite outputs of just 903 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. The P1 wrote the rulebook for hybrid hypercars as the first of its kind, and sparked an incredible war that brought out the best both Ferrari and Porsche had to offer in the LaFerrari and 918 Spyder, respectively. Despite going out of production in 2015 after 375 P1s and 58 P1 GTRs were produced, the P1 is still making headlines in 2022. McLaren has let slip that owners of the exclusive hypercar will be eligible for a new battery pack this year that will enhance the already incredible performance of the P1 further.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Vintage All-Electric Restomods

Voitures Extravert, a Dutch company specializing in one-of-kind restoration model vehicles, has unveiled the quintessenza RS, an all-electric tribute to the Porsche Carrera RS. The revived vintage model arrives with a 227 kW/308 hp drivetrain capable of producing 516 lb-ft of torque, making the vehicle 20% more powerful than the...
CARS
electrek.co

Current classics: MINI Recharged muscles in on the restomod racket

Thanks to a passionate team of enthusiasts at MINI Plant Oxford, sustainable driving fun is now available in a classic car body – with factory backing! The MINI Recharged program stuffs an original Mini with pioneering technology in the spirit of making a more circular economy. “If Alec Issigonis...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Classic Mini Restomod Is Missing One Key Ingredient

Despite the modern Mini Cooper family of hatchbacks and crossovers like the Countryman being quicker and more advanced than ever before, the original, pint-sized model's charm is impossible to replicate. David Brown Automotive agrees, and the England-based company has already built some of the finest classic Minis in existence. One example is the Oselli Edition launched last year, and it's clear that people are willing to pay big bucks for one of these reimagined classic Minis. David Brown Automotive has now introduced another Mini Remastered product and this one was commissioned by a Japanese client.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Electric Restomod 911 Carrera RS Is A Subtle Beauty

In recent years, restomodding has increased in popularity amongst classic car aficionados. While it remains a contentious topic - purists are vehemently against it - the idea of modernizing or updating a classic car is appealing to many enthusiasts. Establishments such as Singer and Eagle have gained immense popularity for their incredible creations, and with the world turning to electrification, we're seeing more classic cars turned into EVs.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M3 Touring E91 Built By Tuner Has 666 HP From Supercharged V8

BMW may be months away from introducing the M3 Touring, but some people simply got tired of waiting. You’ve likely seen your fair share of unofficial builds, although we bet most were based on the previous-generation F31. This custom project shot by LivingLifeFast goes further back in time since it’s based on an E91 donor vehicle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Begins Testing Le Mans Hypercar

In December 2020, Porsche announced that it would be returning to Le Mans. Over the course of the following year, a few details were revealed to the public, as was the announcement that the German automaker would be teaming up with Penske to develop the racecar. Our first teaser that...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

5,000-Horsepower Devel Sixteen Supercar Seen On Public Roads

With just over 5,000-horsepower on tap, the Devel Sixteen is about as powerful as supercars get. The Dubai-based brand was founded in 2006, and after numerous promises of being near production-ready (it was slated for a 2019 launch), there's still no sign of a production-ready model…until now. First seen...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is Your First Look At The Refreshed Mercedes-AMG GT

In October last year, we got wind that production of the Mercedes-AMG GT was coming to an end. It's been with us since the 2015 model year, so as svelte and sexy as it still looks today, it is due for a redesign. But then Mercedes revealed the SL roadster, and many of the brand's enthusiasts began to wonder if the AMG GT would therefore become redundant. As it turns out, the roadster version of the AMG GT won't be returning to us, but Mercedes promises that the hardtop GT will live on and that it will feel like an altogether different product compared to the new SL. Now we've been given our first glimpse of the new GT, but we still know very little about its changes.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted Supercharging

A prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck has been recently seen for the very first time at a Supercharging station. A photo taken at the Tesla Giga Texas' Supercharger, obtained from an unknown author, has been shared by Drive Tesla. It confirms the location of the charging inlet in the driver-side,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Crazy Dealer Wants $500,000 For 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

The ongoing COVID pandemic and global supply chain backlogs have caused a slowdown in the supply of new vehicles, which, in turn, is biting consumers in the butt. New car buyers are accepting the fact that purchasing a car at, or close to, MSRP is a far-fetched dream, and while consumers are suffering, dealers are still laughing all the way to the bank, especially luxury brands like Porsche which broke its US sales record last year. To illustrate just how crazy things have become, a US Porsche dealership has listed a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S for an astonishing $464,170. Porsche currently lists the 2021 Turbo S for $207,000, which begs the question: how did its price get inflated by over $250K?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Super-Rare Mercedes 190E Is Practically Brand New

With the aim to conquer Germany's DTM racing series, Mercedes built the 2.3-16 Cosworth, a high-performance derivative of the 190E. But BMW's E30 M3 Evolution prompted a boost in power, resulting in the 2.5-16 Evolution. Just one year later, Mercedes-Benz made even more improvements to its compact sports sedan, resulting in the ultra-rare Evolution 2.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mazda Miata Disguised As A BMW Z3 Is A Horror Show

For whatever reason, this NA Mazda MX-5 Miata has had its entire identity changed to that of a BMW Z3. If this is something that you might find tasteful, you'll be glad to know that it is currently up for sale at a competitive $3,900. This excludes the amount you'll pay to travel to Baltimore for the collection.
CARS
