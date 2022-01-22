ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It kept going on and on': Dean Smith feared Norwich's game at Watford would be postponed due to floodlight glitch but was grateful Claudio Ranieri agreed to resume play as Canaries claimed huge win to exit the drop zone

By Richard Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Dean Smith has admitted he was worried Norwich's game at Watford was going to be cancelled due to the floodlight failure, just as his side were on course for victory.

Norwich were leading at Vicarage Road just when floodlights in the stadiums corners began to dim.

Although visibility was still good, referee Mike Dean halted the game for over 10 minutes while he spoke to Premier League officials on how to proceed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wy198_0dsUz4bo00
Dean Smith was delighted with the win at Watford but feared the game would be called off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwsgv_0dsUz4bo00
 There was an 11-minute delay in play after a few of the floodlights failed at Vicarage Raod

He eventually resumed play after getting the greenlight from Smith and Norwich captain opposite number boss Claudio Ranieri and the two club captains.

Asked if he feared the game was going to end due to the lights going out, Smith said: 'I was yes because it kept going on and on, I was willing people behind me to start peddling quicker.

'Thankfully Claudio Ranieri thought like me that it was fine to continue, just not as bright as normal.'

Smith admitted it was a scrappy victory but was pleased how his side responded after a poor first half.

'It was not a pretty affair from us, we knew it would not be but we started the game off really well,' he said after a second consecutive victory following last week's win over Everton.

'The game got away from us in the first half but we spoke about it at half time, we were good without the ball today and not so good with. We are in a results business, we needed the result today and certainly gives everyone a lift.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApZpT_0dsUz4bo00
The win sees the Canaries climb out of the relegation zone for the first time this season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sm9lA_0dsUz4bo00
Josh Sargent's sensational back heel volley gave Norwich a lead at the start of the second half

The manager also praised goalscorer Josh Sargent, in particular for his audacious opening goal, his first in the Premier League.

'Superb, I have only just seen it back and I thought he had just miskicked it. Great improvisation and he needed that, he is a hard working, intelligent player and pleased he got the two goals,' said Smith.

US international Sargent added: 'To be honest it's been a kind of blur. To get your first one and then your second after that was pretty crazy. It's a big game for us so a great night overall.

'It was just a kind of reaction to put my foot up like that. I knew right away it was in. I can't remember the last time I did that. Not a bad first goal!

'The checked after the second goal as well so obviously you're looking up hoping not to be embarrassed after celebrating like that but obviously it was given a goal so I'm happy.

'It was back and forth all game and there were no real chances for either team but we were lucky to break and get those two goals. The second one boosted my confidence a lot. I tried to hold my run as long as possible to get a good head on it.'

Sargent dedicated his second goal to his newborn child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICWtg_0dsUz4bo00
Sargent celebrates after scoring two goals in Norwich City's 3-0 victory at Watford

He explained: 'After the first one I didn't celebrate for my newborn baby so I knew the wife would be on my case. I thought I need to do it now!

'It's been a crazy couple of weeks obviously but I'm very happy right now. It's been amazing. Hopefully we can take that confidence into the next games.

'Ever since I was young I always wanted to play in the Premier League. I know it's the best league in the world so I kind of fought my way here and I'm happy I'm doing it now.'

Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Josh Sargent
Person
Dean Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
