Mostly sunny with chilly highs in the upper 30s on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cold start, we’re in for a pretty chilly Saturday. Sunshine will be abundant, but temperatures still will struggle to get to the 50-degree mark. Sunday morning will be cold again, with overnight temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s north and away from the lake. On the south shore, we’ll likely stay above the freezing mark, but still dip into the 30s. Temperatures will be much warmer during the day, though. Highs on Sunday could reach the middle 60s under more sunshine.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO