Environment

Mostly sunny with chilly highs in the upper 30s on Saturday

WBIR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny with chilly highs in...

www.wbir.com

wtva.com

A chilly Saturday and then a milder Sunday

Canadian high pressure continues its control on our area. We have seen the passage of a cold front overnight and this has brought into our area some well below the normal temperatures for this afternoon across our area. We saw most of the high temperatures in the 40s and wind chills have been in the 20s and 30s for most of the day.
WNEM

Chilly Saturday but staying dry, light snow showers tonight

Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan, we hope your weekend is getting off to a great start! Weather conditions stay quiet for the first half of the weekend, just chilly. We're also tracking the chance for a few light snow showers tonight, lingering into Sunday morning. Afternoon. This morning's low deck of...
whee.net

Sunny and windy with a high of 29

Snow comes to an end this morning, replaced by dry, cold, and windy conditions. Bitterly cold air and wind chills continue overnight before temperatures increase slightly Sunday. A gradual warming trend continues for the early and middle part of next week.
sweetwaternow.com

Sunny with a High Near 36

Another dry and mostly sunny day. Temperature inversions will persist across the western valleys, with warmer than normal temperatures east of the Divide. Sunday will be similar before a cold front arrives on Monday bringing wind and snow potential. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Sunny, with a high near 36....
News Channel 25

Sunny weekend ahead: Chilly mornings, nice afternoons

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some beautiful weather on the way this weekend! We will start out chilly in the mornings with temperatures in the 20s and 30s but climb to the upper 60s in the afternoons. Changes start to arrive early next week. Monday looks rainy throughout the day. The...
KETK / FOX51 News

Saturday Forecast: Sunny skies, much warmer weekend

TODAY: Sunshine, breezy, milder. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Breeze keeps temperatures slightly warmer than Saturday morning. Lows: middle to upper 30s and around 40. Wind: SW 10 mph. SUNDAY: Breezy, mostly sunny, & warmer. High: 68. Wind: SW 15 mph. MONDAY: Clouds increase with a 30% to 40% chance of […]
WKRG

Chilly and clear tonight, Another sunny day with warmer temps tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening! It was a sunny but cold day along the Gulf Coast. Those temperatures will stay chilly overnight with a low around 30 and clear skies. Heading into your Sunday, you will want to keep the layers ready for the morning hours, but temperatures will jump a bit from yesterday with highs into the low 60’s. You can look forward to mostly sunny conditions making for a gorgeous day across the region.
WLTX.com

After some snow, sunny Saturday weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parts of the Midlands woke up to some light snow on the ground, but sunny skies and windy conditions should melt away any remaining snow quickly. Temperatures will be chilly today and cold tonight. Gradually, temperatures will moderate during the workweek to above-normal levels. Some of...
WISH-TV

Sunny but chilly Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start is in store for Saturday but we’ll see lots of sunshine for the afternoon. TODAY: Temperatures start out in the single digits with wind chill values below zero. Skies stay mostly clear for the day with lots of sunshine as high pressure moves across the state. It will stay on the chilly side with highs in the 20s.
fox8live.com

Shelby: Sunny, chilly Saturday before a Sunday warm-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cold start, we’re in for a pretty chilly Saturday. Sunshine will be abundant, but temperatures still will struggle to get to the 50-degree mark. Sunday morning will be cold again, with overnight temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s north and away from the lake. On the south shore, we’ll likely stay above the freezing mark, but still dip into the 30s. Temperatures will be much warmer during the day, though. Highs on Sunday could reach the middle 60s under more sunshine.
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and sunny Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will keep things quiet to start the weekend. Our next system will bring a few showers to the mountains Sunday. A series of systems passing north of our area will keep temperatures near seasonal averages most of next week with gusty winds at times, but little or no rain expected.
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Chilly Saturday morning warming up to low 50s

A very pleasant weather weekend in Kansas City begins a little on the chilly side, with temperatures in the 20s with upper teens on the east side of metro. We should warm up into the low 50s later today with sunshine and winds out of the west that could gust to near 20 miles per hour. Enjoy this weather for the next 72 hours or so as big changes loom mid-week with the approach of our next winter weather system.
KANSAS CITY, MO

