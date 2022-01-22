ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse football gets wide receiver transfer and more recruiting updates

By Chuck Fiello
insidetheloudhouse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Syracuse football program used the transfers portal to add depth to the wide receiver position. CJ Hayes has announced he will transfer from Michigan State to the Orange to pursue his master’s degree after his recent official visit. According to ESPN, CJ is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and...

