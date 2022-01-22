ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-21 14:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take precautions to protect pets and tropical plants which may be susceptible to very cold temperatures and wind chills. Those venturing outside should dress warmly, including an outer layer that will shield you from the wind. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Wind chills of 30 to 35 degrees. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate wind chill readings near or below 35 degrees.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch. Storm total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaufort, Greene, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 03:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Outer Banks; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern Outer Banks. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Western Highland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haines Borough#Akst
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 23:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Clay; Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Whitley A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MCCREARY...WHITLEY...CLAY KNOX...BELL...LAUREL...AND PULASKI COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1111 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Bark Camp to Clate to near Noetown and moving south at 15 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Middlesboro, Noetown and Binghamtown around 1115 PM EST. Gausdale, Louden, Julip and Suttons Mill around 1120 PM EST. Birdseye, Lucky, Kayjay and Yaden around 1125 PM EST. Carpenter, Verne and Wheeler around 1130 PM EST. Siler, Goins and Dixie around 1135 PM EST. Gatliff, Nevisdale, Packard, Goldbug and Wofford around 1140 PM EST. Williamsburg, Redbird, Polly Camp, Chenoa and Davisburg around 1145 PM EST. Frakes and Duckrun around 1150 PM EST. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy