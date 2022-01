CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help identifying two "persons of interest" related to the murder of a 23-year-old man more than five months ago. Authorities did not officially specify how the men could be connected to the killing, but released four separate surveillance videos of the men on Parkgrove Avenue in North Collinwood. The victim in this case, Marquez Swanson, was shot just a block away on Huntmere Avenue.

