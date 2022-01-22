ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Different Types of Therapy with Transitions Hospice

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Kapur from Transitions Hospice and Palliative Care is...

K2 Radio

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Receives $25,000 Grant

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions announced that they have received a grant of nearly $25,000 from the Blue Envelope Health Fund. The money given by the Blue Envelope Fund will go towards the purchase of an inpatient bariatric hospital bed, "an extra-wide and long, heavy-duty bed that has a much higher weight capacity than a standard hospital bed," according to a media release from Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions.
WYOMING STATE
womanaroundtown.com

Identifying the Different Types of Tummy Tucks

The tummy tuck, also known as abdominoplasty, is an immensely popular surgical amongst both men and women, used to treat the signs of sagging skin on the stomach. Loose and dangling skin can form when the stomach has been pushed and stretched out permanently due to weight or pregnancy. After the pregnancy or dramatic weight loss, the skin remains stretched and droops itself over the stomach, which can cause it to appear flabby and unflattering. A tummy tuck works to tighten the skin back to the stomach and give it a more flat and toned appearance.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the different types of lung sounds?

Lung or breath sounds are the noises a person makes as they breathe in and out. These sounds include regular breathing, but wheezing or crackling can also occur. A doctor may listen to an individual’s lungs to check for underlying health problems. An individual’s respiratory system comprises many parts,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Drinking This Before Bed Can Help You Sleep Through The Night

One of my biggest sleep pet peeves is having to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. At two or three in the morning, leaving the warmth and comfort of my bed feels like a nightmare, no matter how badly I need to go. But those days of interrupted rest might be behind me, if a trick I just heard about works. It turns out that drinking sea salt water — a little-known natural remedy for better sleep — might just keep me from having to make that late-night trek down the hall in the wee hours.
LIFESTYLE
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

This common medication is recalled over cancer fears

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall of a common medicine after lab tests indicated that 33 batches of it contained a possible carcinogen. The metformin tablets are routinely prescribed in the UK and are also sold in the US. The batches included the environmental pollutant N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is linked to cancer. According to the NHS:
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health
Health Services
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Vaccinated Nurse Dies 12 Hours After Testing Positive of COVID-19

Jeffery Sales, 47, is being remembered as a hero after passing away suddenly from COVID-19. One of his colleagues remembers telling him that he didn’t look good at work. He passed away just 12 hours later after testing positive for COVID-19. His sudden death came as a shock to his colleagues and loved ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Are the Different Types of Personality Disorders?

Personality disorders are mental health disorders that involve ongoing thoughts and behaviors that prevent a person from functioning well in society. Nearly 10% of the United States population struggles with at least one personality disorder. It is possible for personality disorders to be comorbid, meaning the same person can have...
MENTAL HEALTH

