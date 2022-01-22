I-Team: Las Vegas Raider Nate Hobbs cited for driving 110 mph nearly 2 weeks after DUI charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Nevada State Police Highway Patrol troopers cited Las Vegas Raider Nate Hobbs for driving 110 mph on the 215 Beltway less than two weeks after he was charged with DUI, the 8 News Now I-Team has learned.

The traffic stop occurred on the highway near South Decatur Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

A patrol trooper issued Hobbs, a cornerback, a citation, but he was not arrested on the reckless driving charge, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

The officer noted Hobbs was driving at 110 mph in a 65-mph zone, a person with knowledge of the incident told the I-Team. Hobbs car was towed away.

On Jan. 3, police said the 22-year-old failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center on a misdemeanor DUI charge when an officer found him asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes SUV on a parking garage exit ramp.

An officer noted he could smell a “slight odor” of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from Hobbs.

“Hobbs admitted that he was just tired and that is the reason he fell asleep behind the wheel in the parking garage,” an officer noted in the report.

Hobbs played in the Raiders game the following weekend.

Attorneys for Hobbs, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, sent the I-Team this statement at the time, saying, “The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.”

Nate Hobbs booking photo from Jan. 3, 2022. (KLAS)

ESPN named Hobbs as an honorable mention for its top rookies of the season.

In an unrelated case in November, former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is accused of driving 156 mph before a crash that killed a woman and her dog.

Ruggs faces charges of driving under the influence causing death and substantial bodily injury and two counts of reckless driving. The Raiders released Ruggs shortly after the crash.

The Raiders also released cornerback Damon Arnette last year after he waived a gun in a video, following a high-speed crash near the Raiders practice facility.

Hobbs is due to appear in court in April on the reckless driving citation. The I-Team reached out to both Hobbs’ attorneys and the Raiders for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.