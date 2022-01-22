ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer's Week Ahead: You Want to Own ‘Great American Companies, Not Junk'

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's pivotal market events, including a busy slate of corporate earnings reports. "We don't know what's going to cause the market to turn around," the "Mad Money" host acknowledged after the Nasdaq's worst week since October 2020. "I am saying...

