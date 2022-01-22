Cramer's Week Ahead: You Want to Own ‘Great American Companies, Not Junk'

Macroeconomic recovery has been a key concern for authorities after the surge in infections due to the Omicron variant. Thus, governments have imposed fewer restriction measures to ease economic activity. The shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) have remained relatively level in recent months despite expectations of lukewarm travel demand in the near-term. It is largely due to American’s $6.5 billion of operating cash burn in 2020, which is comparable to a $7 billion decline in market capitalization. Moreover, the company’s $24 billion of long-term debt obligations are a drag on long-term shareholder returns. We highlight the quarterly trends in revenues, earnings, stock price, and expectations for Q4 2021 in an interactive dashboard analysis, American Airlines Earnings Preview.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO