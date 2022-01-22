ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

21-year-old man arrested after injuring four Police Officers

By Lindsay Zuchelli
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 7 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A Santa Maria man is in jail and four Santa Barbara Police Officers are recovering after they were injured while arresting him.

It happened Thursday night on the 500 block of Bath Street in Santa Barbara.

Police received calls that someone was being attacked, and they arrived to find a 21-year-old man attacking a 64-year-old man.

The attacker took off and ran into a nearby apartment building.

Police told him to come out, but he wouldn't and eventually officers went inside.

They said the Santa Maria man fought back and punched one officer in the face before he was taken into custody.

Police say he made homophobic threats against the victim of the attack and that he could face hate crime charges.

The 21-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $50,000 bail.

The post 21-year-old man arrested after injuring four Police Officers appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Colorado police solve four decades-old homicide cold cases with DNA from exhumed killer

By Steve Almasy, CNN Using genetic genealogy and familial DNA, police in Colorado have solved the decades-old cases of the deaths of four females, saying the killer was a man who died by suicide in jail in 1981. The three women and a teenage girl were stabbed to death between 1978 and 1981 in the The post Colorado police solve four decades-old homicide cold cases with DNA from exhumed killer appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

SLO County Sheriff’s Office: Felon takes weapon left in jail lobby bathroom by employee

A man released from the San Luis Obispo County Jail faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm. But, exactly how Matthew Alexander Goldsmith, 51, found the weapon is what investigators are looking into. The post SLO County Sheriff’s Office: Felon takes weapon left in jail lobby bathroom by employee appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hate Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Channel 3-12

Driver sentenced for 2020 oil tanker crash that spilled thousands of gallons of crude into Cuyama River

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday that her office has settled two cases linked to the March 2020 Cuyama Oil Spill, involving an overturned oil tanker. The post Driver sentenced for 2020 oil tanker crash that spilled thousands of gallons of crude into Cuyama River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy