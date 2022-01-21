ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is what happens when you Google 'Wordle'

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 7 days ago
Wordle, a daily word guessing game, has rocketed in popularity as social media users share their results with followers. Screenshot via Wordle

It seems Google is a big fan of Wordle , too.

The viral word game has earned its first Easter egg in Google search. When you look up Wordle, the top left features a version of the game spelling out six-letter words until it correctly spells G-O-O-G-L-E.

If you have somehow not heard about Wordle, it's a daily word puzzle game where players must guess a five-letter word correctly in six tries.

As you guess, the letters change color. Gray letters don't appear in the word at all. Yellow letters are part of the word, but in the wrong place. Green letter are in the right spot and in the word.

The game surged in popularity earlier this month through tweets from players sharing how they performed on each day's puzzle, highlighted by a grid of blank squares representing how they solved the puzzle.

►More on Wordle: Why it's the diversion we need now

►Struggling at Wordle?: 3 tips to mastering the viral word game

Google has been known for hiding easter eggs within search results, specifically in honor of games. They include "do a barrel roll" in honor of the game StarFox and "zerg rush" to pay tribute to StarCraft.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: This is what happens when you Google 'Wordle'

