Federal aid for Marshall Fire victims tops $43.6 million

Federal aid for Marshall Fire victims has topped $43.6 million, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday.

To date, 2,645 people in Boulder County have applied for FEMA assistance, according to the agency. FEMA has approved $802,354 through the Individuals and Households Program. That breaks down to $679,540.95 in housing assistance for home repairs and rental expenses, and $122,813.35 for other disaster-related needs.

The agency has completed 497 housing inspections so far. Mitigation specialists have provided rebuilding or repair advice to 475 survivors.

FEMA says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $42,848,000 in low interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.

Those who have been affected by the Marshall Fire can still apply for assistance or check the status of their application by:



Going online to DisasterAssistance.gov .

Calling 800-621-3362 any time between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Multilingual operators are available.

Visiting the Disaster Recovery Center at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Downloading the FEMA mobile app for smartphones

The application deadline is March 2, 2022.

For more information about Marshall Fire recovery efforts, click here .