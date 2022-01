The objective of football at any level is simple: Score more points than your opponent and allow as few as you can. For some reason, it looks like the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t get the memo because their offense had to play catch up throughout most of the 2021 season and their defense spent more time than they should have on the field. Coincidentally, whenever they were able to stop their opponents and score just enough points, they managed to win.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO