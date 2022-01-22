The Apache Software Foundation Announces Open Source Data Orchestration Platform Apache Hop as a Top-Level Project

Kafka is a service that allows you to write and read bytes, but there are hundreds of different settings that control the transmission and storage of these bytes. Unlike typical message brokers that only transmit data, Kafka stores it. The retention settings, which provide different options, define the “as long as required” part of the message. The deletion does not happen immediately, rather when Kafka decides when messages are deleted after a certain amount of time or when their total size hits some threshold. Even after a cleanup job is run, eligible messages might be left intact. Even if you’ve never worked with it, please feel free to read this post.

