The Apache Software Foundation Announces Open Source Data Orchestration Platform Apache Hop as a Top-Level Project

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILMINGTON, DE — The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) announced this week Apache® Hop™ as a Top-Level Project (TLP). Apache Hop —the Hop Orchestration Platform— is a flexible, metadata-infused data orchestration, engineering, and integration platform. The project originated more than two decades ago as the Extract-Transform-Load (ETL) platform Kettle (Pentaho Data Integration),...

