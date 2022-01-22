PENNIES FOR YOUR PARKS: New tax on food in Hernando would benefit local parks

HERNANDO, Miss. — If passed by the legislature and voted in Hernando, a new two-cent tax could have you paying more.

As FOX13 found out, it’s all for park improvements in the City of Hernando.

A number of cities around North Mississippi ask for a penny. Hernando is asking for two cents. Every time you eat out, you’d have to pay up. Two pennies for every dollar.

If your family pays a hundred bucks on dinner and drinks, that’s two dollars.

FOX13 spoke with Mayor Chip Johnson. He said, while other communities nearby charge a penny for their parks program, Hernando has to do a ‘bigger’ tax because the town is ‘smaller.’

But, he said, it’s all worth it.

”Between the board and I, we talked to thousands of citizens and we got an earful on a lot of topics but the number one topic was that the citizens want, better park facilities,” Mayor Johnson said.

”I tell you what, if it is going to help out the parks, a two percent tax, I really don’t have a problem with it. You know, Hernando is a growing town and we need a good parks system for the generation coming up,” Hernando’s Art Shumway said.

It wouldn’t just be in restaurants. Any prepared food will cost more. even if it’s at a gas station or grocery store. Still, most people we talked to in Hernando liked the idea.

One man who didn’t want to go on camera said the tax hike was too much. But, if you don’t like it, the mayor said you’ll get a chance to vote on a list of park improvements the prepared food tax would go towards.

”I guess I would vote for it, anything to help the community out, and Hernando and build it up,” Brandon McRary of Hernando said.

”The number one thing that we have heard is that people want new baseball softball and t-ball. I feel certain that will be at the top of the list,” Mayor Johnson said.

The Mayor said tennis and basketball and football improvements may also benefit from the proposed tax.

