It can be hard on dark, cold January days to get to grips with the fact that the world is definitely warming. Recent research shows that the past seven years have been the hottest on record. And we also know that climate change is having, and will continue to have a significant range of effects on our precious UK wildlife. There may be some local benefits for some species, for instance: warmer winters could benefit the survival rates of small birds. But we need to act to help the natural environment adapt to a whole set of systemic threats. There are four key groups, set out in the latest UK climate change risk assessment:

