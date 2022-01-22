ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso officials remind Mexican visitors of new COVID-19 vaccine requirements at U.S. border

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTZkS_0dsUkFhP00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – City officials on Friday warned residents and visitors that the U.S. government is moving up its enforcement of full vaccination requirements for foreign nationals by two hours at El Paso ports of entry.

“The federal requirements will go into effect at 10 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022,” the city said in a news release.

The Department of Homeland Security earlier said that on Saturday it would require all foreign nationals who are not permanent legal residents of the United States who enter the country by land or sea to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This applies to those who are engaged in essential travel as well. Previously, only non-essential travelers were subject to the requisite.

American citizens and legal permanent residents aren’t subject to the requisite, though the Biden administration urges everyone to be fully vaccinated.

Essential or not, all foreign border-crossers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination beginning Saturday

Foreign visitors must verbally inform the U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspectors at ports of entry of their compliance and be prepared to show proof upon request. Only foreigners with proper travel documents will be allowed to proceed; those seeking entry without authorization are subject to immediate expulsion under the Title 42 public health rule to prevent the cross-border spread of the coronavirus.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

The city also reminded visitors that the U.S. government only recognizes nine brands of COVID-19 vaccines as valid. They include Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Covishield, Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Novavax/Covavax. Mexico has administered CanSino and Sputnik vaccines to some of its citizens, which the U.S. does not accept as valid.

El Paso depends on Mexican visitors for between 14 percent and 29 percent of its retail sales.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Border Report

‘Credible threats’ ahead of ultra-conservative border rally prompt National Butterfly Center to close

- The 100 acres of the National Butterfly Center, one of the biggest eco-tourism attractions in South Texas, is closed this weekend due to what officials call "credible threats" from hundreds of politicians and conservatives who are expected to come to the Rio Grande Valley for a border rally and tour starting Friday. The center did not open its doors on Friday and will remain closed through Sunday, according to a letter sent to its donors, which was obtained by Border Report. This has prompted concern from center supporters, and locals who are worried about this weekend's rally.
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
El Paso, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mexico#Mexican#American#Borderreport Com#Sinovac#Novavax Covavax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Border Report

MPP restarts in South Texas but most asylum seekers choose to wait in Mexico interior

The U.S. government has restarted the remain-in-Mexico program in South Texas and is sending some asylum seekers back to Mexico, however most are choosing to go to the interior of the country, rather than wait on the border during their immigration proceedings, Border Report has learned. The first asylum seekers have been sent back by the Department of Homeland Security under the Migrant Protection Protocols program (MPP), which was restarted in South Texas on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

2K+
Followers
417
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy