Cold temperatures put strain on cars

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The colder temps can have a big impact on cars in ways drivers might not think about.

The cold can lower tire pressure and put a strain on batteries. One important way to protect cars is by getting them winterized.

Josh Gresham with Adventure Subaru in Fayetteville says it’s important to get this done to avoid being stranded in the cold.

“Nobody wants to be on the side of the road, especially if your car is failing you to where you can’t stay warm during the cold weather. That’s where you get into some serious trouble,” Gresham said.

Gresham says drivers should get their cars winterized as soon as possible.

