Fresno County, CA

New details emerge in killing of mother and grandfather in southeast Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLI5v_0dsUiknO00

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has now filed charges against the man accused of murdering his mother and grandfather in southeast Fresno earlier this month.

Prosecutors also released disturbing new details about how the two victims were killed.

The suspect, 25-year-old Rahmad Parke, was arrested in Los Angeles County on January 15 and later booked in the Fresno County Jail.

Officials now say on January 5, Parke used a pair of scissors to stab his grandfather, 90-year-old Mel Abdalaziz, multiple times.

His body was found in the front yard of a house on Tulare and Peach. Parke then allegedly used pieces of a broken chair to hit his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, multiple times, causing her death.

Parke has been charged with two counts of murder along with two enhancements and a special circumstance. He faces a possible death sentence or life in prison without parole, if convicted.

His arraignment is scheduled for January 24.

#Capital Punishment#Murder
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

