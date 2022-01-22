ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA expands use of remdesivir to patients with high risk of hospitalization

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSeCL_0dsUiXGp00

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Friday expanded its approval for the use of Gilead Sciences' (GILD.O) antiviral drug remdesivir to treat non-hospitalized patients 12 years and older for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease with high risk of hospitalization.

Previously, the use of Veklury was limited to patients requiring hospitalization.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Disability Scoop

FDA Fast-Tracks Device To Assess Autism Risk Using Hair

A single strand of hair may be all that’s needed to determine whether a child is likely to have autism. The Food and Drug Administration has given “breakthrough” status to a device known as StrandDx, which looks for molecular biomarkers in a strand of hair to evaluate how likely it is that a child is on the spectrum.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remdesivir#Hospitalization#Gild#Gilead Sciences#Diane Craft#The Thomson Reuters Trust
MyChesCo

FDA Takes Actions to Expand Use of Treatment for Outpatients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken two actions to expand the use of the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) to certain non-hospitalized adults and pediatric patients for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease. This provides another treatment option to reduce the risk of hospitalization in high-risk patients. Previously, the use of Veklury was limited to patients requiring hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Eli Lilly expects FDA to decline expanded use of Olumiant for eczema

(Reuters) – Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decline the approval of expanded use of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant as a treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe eczema. “At this point, the company does not have alignment with the...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Regeneron, Sanofi withdraw FDA application for cancer drug's expanded use

(Reuters) -Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and its partner Sanofi voluntarily withdrew their application with the U.S. drug regulator for the expanded use of their anti-cancer drug Libtayo in patients with advanced cervical cancer. The application for the monoclonal antibody as the second-line of treatment in the patients was withdrawn “after the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Phramalive.com

Eli Lilly says FDA could deny expanded use of arthritis drug for eczema

(Reuters) – Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Friday it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decline the approval of expanded use of its rheumatoid arthritis drug as a treatment for adults with moderate-to-severe eczema. “At this point, the company does not have alignment with the...
INDUSTRY
uticaphoenix.net

‘Completely full’ ICUs as omicron wave stresses hospitals; FDA expands

The omicron wave of COVID-19 is straining hospitals in some regions of the country, even as a growing number of states have seen cases plateau or decline in the past seven days. COVID-19 cases in January soared to unprecedented levels, but Friday data from Johns Hopkins University shows most states...
NFL
Reuters

EU drug regulator OKs Pfizer COVID pill for high-risk patients

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday approved Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) antiviral COVID-19 pill for treating adults at risk of severe illness, as the region scrambles to boost its arsenal to fight the Omicron variant. The endorsement by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for a conditional...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

114 drugs currently in shortage, per FDA

Nationwide, more than 100 drugs are in short supply, including antibiotics, diuretics, opioids and heart failure medications, FDA data shows. As of Jan. 11, 114 drugs were in shortage, according to the FDA's database of current and resolved drug shortages, which is updated daily. The current tally is a continuation of shortage levels seen last year. In November 2021, the FDA reported 112 drug shortages.
INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

FDA changes alerts on certain seafood, cantaloupe and milk products

The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click here to go to the FDA page...
FOOD SAFETY
Entrepreneur

Gilead (GILD) Drug Gets FDA Nod for Non-Hospitalized COVID Patients

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD recently announced that the FDA has approved the label expansion of antiviral treatment Veklury (remdesivir) for COVID-19. The regulatory body has granted expedited approval to a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of non-hospitalized adult and adolescent patients who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bioworld.com

With limited options, US FDA aims at omicron by expanding Veklury use

Once again, the U.S. FDA giveth and it taketh away. Just a few days after expanding its approval for Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Veklury (remdesivir) to provide access to more people infected with COVID-19, the FDA essentially shut down the use of two monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments Jan. 24 that had been authorized to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections – Regeneron Inc.’s Regen-Cov (Ronapreve in Europe), an antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab, and Eli Lilly and Co.’s bamlanivimab and etesevimab that are administered together.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

296K+
Followers
274K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy