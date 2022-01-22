James Borrego: Defensive Effort Is Becoming Part Of Our DNA More And More

The Head Coach of the Charlotte Hornets joined Kyle Bailey on Friday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he discussed what has been behind the recent uptick for the Hornets, and the growth of players like Miles Bridges.

Kyle first started with a preview of the Hornets game against the Thunder and what they need to do to avoid a loss to the Thunder like what happened last week against the Magic as James told Kyle is it comes down to consistency every night as well as playing to your standard as it’s not about who you play but how you play on a given night. JB said this game tonight isn’t going to be smooth sailing as the Thunder are a team that is not a pushover but you need to respond well to the Thunder’s best shots.

Ever since Christmas, the Hornets have taken a massive jump on defense with being a top 10 unit on that side of the ball in that period and when asked what has led to the change James Borrego said:

“I was frustrated after the Washington loss and the lack of effort defensively stood out, and if we want to be a consistent winner you can’t just do it on the offensive end and the defensive effort is becoming a part of our team’s DNA.”

One of the biggest stories this year has been the improved play of Miles Bridges as JB said that Miles deserves a massive amount of credit and his work effort as he made the most of his opportunity when Gordon Hayward went down with an injury last year and Miles kept that momentum going into this year and he can continue to grow.