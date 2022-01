The most recent delay dealt to both Mission: Impossible sequels is news that probably still has fans feeling rather glum. However, the bright side to things is that this isn’t one of those pushes that signals a lack of confidence for the films. Rather, much like Paramount's decision not to send Top Gun: Maverick streaming, the studio just wants to get the bang for its buck when it comes to Tom Cruise’s return as Ethan Hunt. Now we have further hype coming from valued IMF team member Simon Pegg, who’s teased his character’s Mission: Impossible 7 journey, and the crazy things that have been filmed for it.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO