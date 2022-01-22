ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact Ratings Report For 1/20

By PWMania.com Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 126,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 13.51% from last week’s 111,000 viewers for the post-Hard To Kill episode. Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even...

