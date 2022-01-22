MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) - Yellowstone National Park hosted 4,860,537 recreation visits in 2021, up 28% from 2020 (3,806,306 visits), making it the busiest year on record.

In 2021, visitation for May , June , July , August , and September were the busiest on record. July was also the most-visited month on record in Yellowstone’s history and the first time visitation exceeded 1 million visits in a single month.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years:

2021 - 4,860,537

2020 - 3,806,306

2019 - 4,020,288

2018 - 4,115,000

2017 - 4,116,524

2016 - 4,257,177

The park was closed March 24-May 18, 2020, due to COVID-19. Two entrances were open May 18-31 and the remaining three opened on June 1.

Although the park accurately counted 4.86 million visits in 2021, a close analysis of visitor use data shows that over 350,000 vehicles re-entered the park in 2021 compared to 2019 (before COVID-19). This is likely due to approximately 20% fewer overnight stays in the park during the year. Due to a variety of factors including construction projects and COVID-19, the park had approximately 20% fewer campsites and hotel rooms available in 2021 compared to previous years. This translated to more visitors leaving the park to overnight elsewhere and then returning than in previous years.

Additionally, statistical categories the park tracked, including trail counters, tonnage of trash, water usage, and public safety calls, showed visitor-use levels more comparable to 2019, when the park counted 4 million visits.

The park is evaluating improved software that can more reliably and accurately differentiate new visits versus the same visitors entering the park multiple times.

The post 2021 was busiest year on record for Yellowstone appeared first on Local News 8 .