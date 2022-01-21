ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville police: Body found in connection to search of missing adult

By Calvin Shomaker, The Daily News
 7 days ago
Police have found a body in connection to a search for a missing adult, the Jacksonville Police Department announced in a Facebook post Friday.

“At this time the police department has primarily identified the individual and is withholding the name pending the notification of next of kin,” the post said. “Our investigation has shown that there are no obvious signs of foul play. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case (#22-00520) is requested to contact Detective Stitz at 910-938-5039 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for info deemed valuable to law enforcement. Tips can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reporter Calvin Shomaker can be reached at cshomaker@gannett.com.

