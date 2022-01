Johnny Knoxville has revealed he suffered brain damage and other injuries after filming a stunt involving a bull for Jackass Forever.The forthcoming film sees Knoxville and other castmembers perform a variety of elaborate and dangerous stunts, including one in which Knoxville is knocked into the air by a bull.Speaking to Howard Stern for his radio series, Knoxville revealed the extent to which he had been injured by the scene “Yeah, I got a brain haemorrhage from that,” he said. “So my cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit.”Stern asked what the 50-year-old performer’s family made of his...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO