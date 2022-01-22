ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Clint Eastwood's Youngest Daughter Morgan Secretly Arrested For DUI

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClint Eastwood's youngest daughter was secretly arrested for DUI and the blunder went undetected until Radar did some digging. Radar has confirmed 25-year-old Morgan Eastwood was taken into custody by the Monterey CHP on August 7 after blowing over the legal limit of .08. Article continues below advertisement. We're...

radaronline.com

Comments / 53

kamala's HOrse face
7d ago

ummm Wonder if she will be secretly uncharged like the thousands of blm rioters

Reply(1)
12
Related
DoYouRemember?

Why Clint Eastwood Only Appears In His Own Films Now

Clint Eastwood, who is now 91, only appears and stars in his own movies now, and there’s a reason behind that. It has to do with the director providing a really great script. When asked if he would revisit Dirty Harry, one of his most famous films, he said, “I guess if there was a truly great script or something, but it’s hard enough to find good scripts any time, let alone one you have to bend to make it fit some franchise.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Clint Eastwood Once Got Roasted By Don Rickles on ‘Kelly’s Heroes’

Many moviegoers think of Clint Eastwood as a rough and tumble cowboy. Over the years, he’s played in several classic western films. He even got his start in the western TV show Rawhide. However, Eastwood never limited himself when it came to roles. In his career, he has portrayed men from just about every walk of life. In 1970, the world saw him as a WWII soldier in the adventure-comedy film Kelly’s Heroes.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is a living Hollywood legend, and at age 91, he continues to dominate Tinseltown. Not only has he made his mark in front of the camera, playing memorable roles in Dirty Harry, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, and Escape from Alcatraz, he’s also gained widespread recognition for his work in the director’s chair. Clint Eastwood has made excellent films over the past few decades, for which he’s been recognized by multiple award-giving bodies, including the Oscars. If you are new to Clint Eastwood-directed flicks, here are five movie recommendations that you should add to your list.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Once Performed an Impromptu Fight Scene at 81-Years-Old

Clint Eastwood may be getting up there in age, but he’s still the tough-as-nails cowboy fans grew to love during his ongoing decades in the entertainment world. He proved this to a room full of Hollywood A-listers and producers working on the movie “J.Edgar.” This movie is about the first head of the FBI. It has a script from Dustin Lance Black and Brian Grazer served as the producer. However, they needed some help taking the film off the ground so they brought Clint Eastwood in as the director to help move things along.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dina Eastwood
Person
Clint Eastwood
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Lawyers File Another Lawsuit Against CBD Company

Clint Eastwood continues to pursue legal action against the Lithuanian company Mediatonas, which has since shut down. Originally, the actor was awarded 5.3 million euros in damages in U.S. court. However, the Lithuanian courts have determined that the ruling is not enforceable. This is because the company has been liquidated. The lawsuit started because the CBD company was using Clint Eastwood’s likeness in ads without his permission.
BUSINESS
Paste Magazine

In The Cowboys, Nobody Wants to Work (For John Wayne)

It’s not exactly true that the Western ever died. People are still making movies with Stetsons and Peacemakers, still robbing trains or waiting for the soundtrack to tell them when it’s okay to draw. If you want to watch those movies, they’re available and just look completely different: They may center actors of a different race than the usual Hollywood Western (The Harder They Fall, Django Unchained), or center a female perspective rather than a male one (Jane Got A Gun, The Nightingale), or play the genre for laughs (The Sisters Brothers, A Million Ways To Die in the West). It helps if you have the Coen brothers interested in making it (the quite good True Grit remake or their bizarre The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Eastwood Company
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

'General Hospital's Luke Spencer is officially dead

Luke Spencer, one of the most popular characters in the history of daytime-TV dramas, has officially died off-camera, nearly five years after Anthony Geary last played him on "General Hospital." On this past Monday and Tuesday episodes of the long-running ABC soap opera about the trials and tribulations of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
963kklz.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Betty White’s cause of death has been revealed, according to People. The gossip site reports that the American icon died from a stroke that she suffered six days prior to her passing on December 31, 2021. A death certificate obtained by the gossip site TMZ says that the comedian’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Neighbours star dies suddenly aged 34

Neighbours actress Miranda Fryer has tragically passed away in her sleep, aged 34. Fans, friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay their respects to the child star, who starred on the soap as Sky Mangel. In a statement, her family confirmed that Miranda had passed away in...
CELEBRITIES
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pamela Anderson

——— “I’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch. I can’t watch myself on television. Believe it or not, neither could Tommy [Lee].”. “I never felt really confident in what I was doing in the past. I don’t regret Baywatch. It was a positive experience for me, and it did me a lot of good. I mean, a lot of good! But, c’mon, what was I supposed to do? Go home and have Baywatch parties and have my friends come over and watch me on television?”
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

CBS Just Revealed Huge News About 'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg is a man of many talents. As a member of New Kids on the Block, his singing and dancing skills made him famous in the late 1980s, and then he transitioned into the world of acting with roles in The Sixth Sense, Ransom, and Band of Brothers. Now with 12 seasons portraying Danny Reagan on the hit show Blue Bloods under his belt, it's safe to say he's comfortable in front of the camera. But some fans may not know about his behind-the-scenes work.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy