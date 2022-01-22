ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT Researchers Develop Wearable Clip That Detects COVID-19 Exposure

Cover picture for the articleResearchers in Connecticut have developed technology that can determine exposure to COVID-19, simply by adding a small device onto your clothing. It's a "fresh air clip" that can be worn in high-risk settings to determine if there's SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the air nearby. Krystal Pollitt...

Masks, social distancing, proper hygiene, and ventilation can help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in public places, but even with these measures, scientists have detected airborne SARS-CoV-2 in indoor settings. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology Letters have developed a passive air sampler clip that can help assess personal exposure to SARS-CoV-2, which could be especially helpful for workers in high-risk settings, such as restaurants or health care facilities.
Initial findings indicate that a passive air sampler clip can detect airborne SARS-CoV-2 indoors and may provide a way for individuals in high-risk settings to assess their personal exposure to the virus. The Fresh Air Clip, which is currently under development by Yale University researchers, allows virus-laden aerosols to continuously...
Millions of at-home COVID-19 tests are expected to be distributed over the coming days and make their way to anxious Washingtonians, just as the number of positive cases in the state soars to record highs. Yes, vaccinations, mask use and testing are key to helping prevent the coronavirus from spreading, but so is digital contact tracing.
A computer model developed by Boston College biologists may alter the future of detecting COVID-19 strains by helping to discover new antibodies and cell mutations of the virus, according to Babak Momeni. “This type of modeling can have many different applications, including finding new antibodies or optimizing antibodies,” Momeni, a...
At this point in the pandemic, it is established that the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 occurs primarily through the inhalation of virus-laden particles and aerosols. In addition to social distancing, ventilation, and a slew of other public health protocols, scientists from Yale University are proposing a wearable air sampler to detect SARS-CoV-2 as an added layer of protection in high-risk settings.
TUESDAY, Jan. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The incidence of COVID-19 is increased in association with long-term exposure to airborne pollutants, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Occupational & Environmental Medicine. Giovanni Veronesi, Ph.D., from the University of Insubria in Varese, Italy, and colleagues examined the association...
Reducing the time to diagnose COVID-19 helps to manage insufficient isolation-bed resources and adequately accommodate critically ill patients. There is currently no alternative method to real-time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), which requires 40 cycles to diagnose COVID-19. We propose a deep learning (DL) model to improve the speed of COVID-19 RT-PCR diagnosis. We developed and tested a DL model using the long short-term memory method with a dataset of fluorescence values measured in each cycle of 5810 RT-PCR tests. Among the DL models developed here, the diagnostic performance of the 21st model showed an area under the receiver operating characteristic (AUROC), sensitivity, and specificity of 84.55%, 93.33%, and 75.72%, respectively. The diagnostic performance of the 24th model showed an AUROC, sensitivity, and specificity of 91.27%, 90.00%, and 92.54%, respectively.
Tracking new hotspots of SARS-CoV-2 will become more important as the virus evolves and becomes endemic. New variants may be more contagious than previous ones—and escape vaccines. Serum biomarkers, identified in rhesus macaques, can differentiate between primary infection and reinfection. A tool utilizing these biomarkers may help identify surges...
A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
This system is used to detect viral and bacterial DNA/RNA, including COVID-19, Ebola, E. coli, cholera, and salmonella, using the LAMP method. It is cost-effective, rapid testing with less than 30 minutes measurement time. The user can test up to eight samples simultaneously, upgradable to 96 samples at a time. Wireless communication to smartphones and computers is available.
Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
