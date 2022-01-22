ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Tory MP William Wragg to meet with Met Police over No 10 blackmail claims

By Andy Gregory
 3 days ago

The senior Tory MP who spoke of blackmail by government whips against colleagues who considered votes of no confidence in Boris Johnson , has said he will meet with police next week to discuss the claims.

Conservative MP William Wragg made the allegations on Thursday that threats were being made to “withdraw investments” from constituencies of those who oppose the prime minister, who is trying to cling on to his premiership in the face of the Partygate scandal.

Despite Kwasi Kwarteng , the business secretary, saying there should be an investigation into “completely unacceptable” allegations, Downing Street has refused to conduct an inquiry, and has said only that evidence will be considered “if it comes forward”.

But on Friday evening, Mr Wragg – one of the first MPs to publicly declare having submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister – said he wanted to leave any inquiry “to the experts”.

He told The Telegraph that he had arranged to meet with a Metropolitan Police detective in the House of Commons “early next week”, with whom he would briefly discuss “several” examples of bullying and intimidation, in some cases involving public money.

“I stand by what I have said. No amount of gaslighting will change that,” said Mr Wragg, who chairs the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson told The Independent that the force could not discuss any planned meetings, adding of the potential blackmail claims: “As with any such allegations, should a criminal offence be reported to the Met, it would be considered.”

Neither the Conservative Party, nor Mr Wragg immediately responded to a request for comment .

Questioned on the claims on Thursday, Mr Johnson said that he had neither seen nor heard any evidence of intimidation of MPs.

According to The Telegraph , one source in the government’s whips’ office said that the claims of threats and blackmail were untrue, and asked rebel MPs for “for a single shred of evidence”.

A group of red wall MPs were said on Friday to be gathering “an increasing level of evidence”, allegedly including a recording of chief whip Mark Spencer and text messages sent to MPs who were considering sending a no confidence letter to the backbench 1922 Committee chairman, Sir Graham Brady.

Following Mr Wragg’s claims on Thursday, Christian Wakeford – the Bury South MP who defected from the Tories to Labour minutes before PMQs this week – alleged that he had been told funding for a new school in his constituency would be withheld if he did not vote with the government over free school meals.

And on Friday, former Tory MP Ben Howlett claimed that he had been threatened over funding for a link road in his Bath constituency if he rebelled during votes on Brexit.

While other Conservatives have denied ever experiencing such behaviour, the row has sparked debate over the role of the whips, long-renowned for their sometimes ruthless enforcement of discipline among MPs.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons speaker, warned that obstruction of MPs in their work could constitute contempt of parliament, adding that MPs and their staff are “not above the criminal law”.

“While the whipping system is long-established, it is of course a contempt to obstruct members in the discharge of their duty or to attempt to intimidate a member in their parliamentary conduct by threats,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Kwarteng said: “Any form of blackmail and intimidation of that kind simply has no place in British politics. We need to get to the bottom of the matter. But I find it very unlikely that these allegations are true.”

The Independent

Boris Johnson willing to speak to police investigating No 10 parties

Boris Johnson has signalled he is willing to speak to police investigating multiple allegations of Downing Street parties breaching coronavirus regulations but believes he has not broken the law.Downing Street acknowledged aspects of Sue Gray’s Cabinet Office inquiry that touch on potentially criminal acts will be paused after the Metropolitan Police announced on Monday that officers had launched an investigation.The Prime Minister thinks it is “entirely right” for Scotland Yard to investigate and insisted that anyone required “will fully cooperate” with officers, No 10 said.Mr Johnson was plunged into deeper jeopardy when Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced officers...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory minister resigns over government’s ‘lamentable’ record in tackling Covid fraud

A Conservative minister has resigned over the “lamentable track record”of Boris Johnson’s government in tackling fraud in a multi-billion-pound Covid loan scheme.Senior Tory peer Lord Agnew quit in a shock announcement in the House of Lords on Monday, blasting “arrogance, indolence and ignorance” across government departments.Opposition parties seized on the “damning” remarks, demanding that chancellor Rishi Sunak explain how he will reclaim billions the government had allowed to be “stolen” from taxpayers.Lord Agnew said “schoolboy errors” had been made over the £47bn given out to businesses from the bounce back loan scheme (BBLS) – including the approval of more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory donor threatens legal action against Government and Penny Mordaunt

The major Tory donor behind a blocked £1.2 billion cross-Channel power cable project has threatened to take legal action against the Government and trade minister Penny Mordaunt Alexander Temerko said he will within weeks bring a judicial review against Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision against Aquind’s proposed electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy.And he said he would bring unspecified legal action against Ms Mordaunt personally, describing her as the “biggest threat to security” after she successfully campaigned against the project.The Portsmouth North MP, a former defence secretary, had warned the Aquind link was a threat to Britain’s “energy security” as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cressida Dick says Met Police will now investigate Downing Street parties held during lockdown

Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick has announced the force will now investigate “a number” of allegations of parties held in No 10 during Covid lockdown restrictions.It represents another severe blow to Boris Johnson, whose political future already hangs in the balance ahead of the long-awaited report by senior civil servant, Sue Gray.It also comes after fresh claims that Downing Street held a birthday party for the prime minister in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020 – despite rules banning indoor socialising. Revealing the new probe, the Met commissioner said she understood “deep public concern” over the reports of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory MPs claim a ‘waste of time’ to debate Downing Street party allegations

Conservative MPs claimed it was a “waste of everybody’s time” to discuss Downing Street party allegations in the Commons as they launched a staunch defence of Boris Johnson.They argued Russia’s military build-up on the Ukrainian border was among the issues which deserved greater attention, minutes before a planned statement from the Prime Minister on this exact topic.Their claims came during an urgent question tabled by Labour following the decision by the Metropolitan Police to investigate potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.Conservative MP Giles Watling (Clacton) described the urgent question as a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Scotland Yard launches investigation into ‘parties’ in Downing Street

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday officers were now investigating potential offences over two years after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.The move plunges Boris Johnson into deeper jeopardy ahead of the publication of the investigation by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant in the Cabinet Office.The department did not immediately confirm reports suggesting the report will be further delayed pending the police investigation.Dame Cressida told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “What...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet in the dark as party investigation was announced

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet ministers in the dark over the police investigation having been launched into allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.The Prime Minister was aware that the Metropolitan Police officers had begun their work but decided against telling his top team when they met on Tuesday.Their phones surrendered before entering the Cabinet Room, ministers were unaware of the dramatic development outside when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had announced the investigation was underway.Downing Street said Mr Johnson judged it was best not to tell them about the “sensitive” matter because he did not want to “pre-empt a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Sue Gray report may be out in days as Metropolitan Police probe adds to PM’s woes

The Cabinet Office investigation led by Sue Gray into lockdown-breaking parties at No 10 may be released sooner than thought after the Metropolitan Police reportedly signalled it did not object to the document’s publication.Cressida Dick, the Met police commissioner, announced on Tuesday morning that her officers had launched an investigation into the “partygate” scandal. The development led to speculation that Ms Gray’s report would be delayed while police carried out their own probe.But now reports suggest the Cabinet Office inquiry may yet be released in the coming days.Boris Johnson has claimed the new Met police probe would “help to give the public the clarity it needs” amid mounting anger and fresh revelations of another gathering to mark the prime minister’s birthday during a lockdown in 2020. Read More The quotes and tweets coming back to haunt Boris Johnson following party allegationsBoris Johnson cannot have his birthday cake and eat it‘I don’t seek to defend it’: Grant Shapps admits Boris Johnson’s lockdown birthday party was wrong
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray’s inquiry into No 10 parties to continue but report ‘delayed until after police investigation’

Sue Gray’s inquiry into No 10 parties will carry on, despite the police announcing its own probe into the scandal – but its report is expected to be delayed.The Cabinet Office made clear the investigation – which is likely to determine whether Boris Johnson survives in power – is ongoing, despite suggestions it would be “paused”.However, it may not emerge for several weeks, while the police carry out their own inquiries, having been expected to be released at the end of this week, prolonging the agony for the Tory party.“The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.My...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP clashes with local newspaper after refusing to write column about partygate

A Conservative MP has got into an angry spat with her local newspaper after she refused to write about the partgate scandal engulfing Downing Street.Julie Marson declined a request by Bishop’s Stortford Independent to cover the controversy in her regular column, later saying she would not be “dictated to”.The paper ran an editorial in place of her column explaining why the MP for Hertford and Stortford’s submitted piece on train services and hare coursing had not been published, with extracts of an email from her office.Ms Marson accused editor Paul Winspear of “mansplaining”, adding on Twitter: “Women didn’t get...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister defends national insurance hike as Tory calls grow for it to be scrapped

A Cabinet minister has appeared to dismiss the suggestion of delaying a planned national insurance hike as the move faces mounting opposition.Senior Conservatives, including former Brexit secretary David Davis have called for the proposed increase of 1.25 percentage points to be scrapped in the face of cost of living pressures.Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg is understood to have called for the move – which is designed to pay for long-term social care reforms – to be abandoned, while former Brexit tsar Lord Frost quit his role at the tail end of last year in protest at Government tax increases.I don’t...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson under pressure over Islamophobia as he orders inquiry into MP’s sacking

Boris Johnson is coming under growing pressure over alleged Islamophobia within his government, after submitting to demands for an inquiry into a minister’s claim she was sacked because of her “Muslimness”.The Muslim Council of Britain questioned the independence of the internal inquiry ordered by the PM, which will be conducted by civil servants rather than the Equality and Human Rights Commission, while Labour called for the investigation to be handed over to No 10 ethics adviser Lord Geidt.Mr Johnson faced demands to give evidence to the inquiry to explain why he did not order an investigation when Tory MP...
POLITICS
The Independent

Transparency of Gray report questioned amid claims staff kept back evidence

Downing Street has suggested it may be up to Boris Johnson to decide what is published from Sue Gray’s report into the “partygate” scandal amid concerns staff were keeping back key evidence because it would be seen by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings said further evidence of parties held across Whitehall, including in No 10, during coronavirus restrictions was being suppressed by staff “because they know the PM will see everything SG (Sue Gray) collects”.Downing Street suggested it could be up to Mr Johnson how much of the senior official’s report is made public.Ms Gray has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s political future hangs in the balance as MPs await Sue Gray report

Boris Johnson’s political future hangs in the balance as MPs await the findings of a critical investigation into multiple allegations of rule-busting parties held at No 10 during Covid restrictions.Sue Gray, the senior civil servant tasked with investigating events at Downing Street and other government departments, is widely expected to deliver her report to the prime minister later this week.According to reports, Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to Mr Johnson at No 10, who has claimed his former boss “lied” to parliament over the events, will also be interviewed by Ms Gray on Monday as part of her inquiries.Police...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson faces crunch week as lockdown parties inquiry prepares to publish

Boris Johnson is facing a make-or-break week for his premiership with his future in No 10 hanging in the balance.The Prime Minister is braced for the delivery of the Sue Gray report into Downing Street drinking parties during lockdown which could determine his fate.Many Tory MPs have said they will wait to see the findings before deciding whether to push for a vote of confidence which could see him forced out.At the same time he is battling new allegations of Islamophobia after one MP claimed she was told she had been sacked as a junior minister because of concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gove denies levelling-up funding ‘abuse’ amid concerns raised by MPs

Michael Gove has claimed there is “no evidence of any abuse of levelling up funding” after MPs raised “pork barrel politics” concerns.The Communities Secretary also insisted he is “solid, 100%, totally behind the Prime Minister” as Boris Johnson fights for his political future.Conservative MP William Wragg (Hazel Grove) surprised Westminster by alleging that party colleagues trying to trigger a no confidence vote in Mr Johnson had been told public funding for projects in their constituencies would be cut off and threatened with stories in the press to embarrass them.There is no evidence of any abuse of levelling-up funding and if...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gavin Williamson accused of threatening MP Christian Wakeford over school funding

Former cabinet minister Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening school funding in the constituency of a recently defected Tory MP, who was considering voting against the government.Christian Wakeford, who joined the Labour Party earlier this week, first made the claim that he was “threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I do not vote in one particular way” on Thursday.“It’s a town that’s not had a high school for the best part of ten years and how would you feel holding back the regeneration of the town for a vote,” the Bury South MP said.At...
EDUCATION
The Independent

