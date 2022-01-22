Conversation Starter

“There are a lot of things that look like roadblocks to faith, but if you look more closely, they become signposts to Jesus.”. Rebecca McLaughlin has been busy. But that’s nothing new. After earning a doctorate in English literature from the University of Cambridge and a theology degree from Oak Hill College in London, she served for nine years as vice president of content for The Veritas Forum. In 2017, she co-founded Vocable Communications, and in 2019, her first book, Confronting Christianity: 12 Hard Questions for the World’s Largest Religion (Crossway), was featured on the TED summer reading list; in 2020 it was named the Outreach Resource of the Year for apologetics and the Beautiful Orthodoxy Book of the Year by Christianity Today.
