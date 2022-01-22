ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Conversation Starter

By Jeff Chaves
outreachmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne pastor’s coast-to-coast ride to listen to people’s stories. Pastor Neil Tomba loves to take his road bike out to White Rock Lake near his house in Dallas. A beautiful 10-mile trail circles the lake, and almost without fail, somewhere along the way he’ll start a conversation with a stranger. He...

outreachmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
guideposts.org

A Conversation with a Miracle Investigator

When a senior pastor he’d worked with and respected told Elijah Stephens he was seriously questioning his faith, it hit Elijah hard. “I’ve probably prayed 500 times for a church member to be healed,” the pastor told Elijah. “Not once have my prayers been answered.” Their talks raised a lot of questions for Elijah. Does God still heal the sick? Do miracles still happen? Does prayer matter? Where was the evidence? Elijah felt driven to find answers. Over the course of five years, he traveled across the country, interviewing people who believe they’ve experienced miraculous healings. He also talked with doctors, scientists, theologians and skeptics. Elijah’s findings have recently been released in a documentary called Send Proof. He spoke with Mysterious Ways about his quest.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Reflections on Mary’s Devotion to Jesus

Cultivating a heart of surrender and choosing what is best. As begin a new year, it’s a good time to reflect and look back. Maybe there are some things we wish we would have done, or maybe we have regrets about things that we did do. I’m reminded of...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

7 Ways to Overcome the Blindness That Comes With Familiarity

Familiarity blindness is a malady that infects us all. It happens when we become so familiar with something that we no longer consciously see it. In fact, the brain does this all the time so it doesn’t have to work as hard. If you drive to church or work the same route each time, you no longer pay attention to familiar buildings, signs, and other landmarks along the way. Although our eyes still see them, they’ve become so familiar that the brain doesn’t pay conscious attention to them. However, when something is out of place on your drive, a detour, for example, you immediately pay attention. Familiarity blindness is common in many churches today. In this post I give seven ways to cure it.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Maryland State
outreachmagazine.com

What to Look for in a Missionary Candidate

What character qualities does someone need to possess in order to be an effective missionary? Here’s a snapshot. What constitutes the ideal missionary candidate? It’s fitting to begin such a discussion by examining conventional wisdom on the subject. From C.T. Studd in the Congo during the 1920’s:
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Joining Others on Their Journey

Radical hospitality is showing up where people already are with a posture of openness and blessing toward them. This article originally appeared on MissioAlliance.org and is reposted here by permission. Our challenge today in many parts of North America and Europe is not militant atheism but indifferent agnosticism. The average...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Tony Reinke: God, Technology, and the Christian Life

Whether we trust the Creator in these areas will determine how we face an uncertain technological future. WHO: Tony Reinke, host of the Ask Pastor John podcast and a senior teacher at Desiring God. HE SAYS: “Science can never deliver us. Innovation will never satisfy our hearts. Life’s meaning will...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Why You Should Preach on Race as Soon as You Can

Our world and our people are hungering for us to preach on this. If you are a teaching pastor of a church, or in leadership of a church, this article is for you. Everyone else can eavesdrop. You need to do a series on race and racism. And you need...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Nick
royalexaminer.com

The brief history of the telephone conversation

Odds are pretty good that when you answer the phone, “hello” is the first thing out of your mouth. But have you considered taking “ahoy” for a spin instead?. When Alexander Graham Bell received the patent for the telephone in 1876, “hello” hadn’t been in our vocabulary for very long. According to National Public Radio, the first published use of “hello” was in 1827 — just shy of 50 years before Bell’s patent. And instead of using it to greet others, people employed it as a way to catch someone’s attention or communicate surprise, not unlike the way we use “hey” today.
RETAIL
outreachmagazine.com

How John 3:16 Answers Our Biggest Questions

This passage provides the answers for three fundamental questions every human asks. John 3:16 isn’t just a verse; it’s a cultural icon. Even those who can’t quote the verse know it’s importance if only because of its presence. We see John 3:16 on posters, billboards and T-shirts. And there is a good reason that it is.
RELIGION
Midland Daily News

Connecting conversations with the Village

The Breaking Bread Village (TBBV) was born in 2020 and I was able to connect with local, national and international guests, gratefully. When I started dreaming about what I wanted to see for TBBV in 2021, I declared that some of the people I had the honor of meeting online, that I would break bread with them in person. I truly believe in envisioning what you want to see come true, so I did just that. I wrote down a list and hoped for the best.
POLITICS
outreachmagazine.com

Rebecca McLaughlin: A Curious Faith—Part 1

“There are a lot of things that look like roadblocks to faith, but if you look more closely, they become signposts to Jesus.”. Rebecca McLaughlin has been busy. But that’s nothing new. After earning a doctorate in English literature from the University of Cambridge and a theology degree from Oak Hill College in London, she served for nine years as vice president of content for The Veritas Forum. In 2017, she co-founded Vocable Communications, and in 2019, her first book, Confronting Christianity: 12 Hard Questions for the World’s Largest Religion (Crossway), was featured on the TED summer reading list; in 2020 it was named the Outreach Resource of the Year for apologetics and the Beautiful Orthodoxy Book of the Year by Christianity Today.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conversions#Translation#Northwest Bible Church
University of Arkansas

Russian Conversation 'The Nose' - НОС

"The Nose" – НОС – is an informal gathering for anyone interested in learning about Russian culture, as well as practicing speaking Russian. The group takes its name from Nikolay Gogol's story "The Nose" about a gentleman in St. Petersburg who wakes up and realizes that his nose is gone. The nose becomes an independent fully-fleshed character of much higher rank than its owner and it does not wish to recognize him.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
outreachmagazine.com

Why It’s Not Too Late to Finish Well

You don’t have to be controlled by your past mistakes. In 2017 on New Year’s Eve in New York City, visitors to Times Square were encouraged to bring whatever they wanted out of their lives and throw it into a giant shredder. Some people shredded paper on which they had written unpleasant memories, while others shredded photographs and even their bills.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

How to Have Great Conversations

A new paper published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that people are too quick to pull the plug on a good conversation — thinking, mistakenly, that conversations that last for more than a few minutes are perceived as boring by their conversation companion. “Having a...
SOCIAL MEDIA
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
outreachmagazine.com

Who Then Will We Trust?

We need technology, but we often idolize technology. Within God’s universe, technology becomes meaningful for Christians who fear God and serve others. But we still live in a fallen world, with wars and rumors of wars and anger between people and nations. No trip to the moon or mission to Mars can end human aggression. And the resulting war horses and war chariots are not entirely contrary to God’s will, because God has sanctioned governments to lawfully wield swords and guns and tanks to punish and defend.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outreachmagazine.com

5 Steps Toward Racial Justice and Reconciliation

Racial justice and reconciliation are central to the gospel. Here’s how predominantly white churches can join the cause. As a pastor of color who leads a very multiethnic and multicultural church, I often get asked by other pastors and leaders around the country how white, homogeneous churches can embody the gospel’s claim that a new communal identity is possible in a setting not given to reconciliation. I want to suggest that while not every church is going to reflect multiethnicity, predominantly white churches in predominantly white neighborhoods can still do their part in connecting the gospel to race.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

5 Ways to Help Asian Americans Feel Welcome in Your Church

Creating an environment of mutual respect and love that helps people from every ethnicity be a part of your body. This article originally appeared on MissioAlliance.org and is reposted here by permission. Over the past two years our church, Hope Community Church in Austin, Texas, has seen a substantial rise...
AUSTIN, TX
outreachmagazine.com

Why Hiring an Interim Pastor Might Be Good for Your Church

8 reasons why you should consider a temporary pastor to help you gain more clarity about the direction of your church. I admit my bias here. I’ve served as an interim pastor when my schedule has allowed, and I’ve loved the experiences. I’m not asking for offers here, though. I’m simply encouraging pastorless churches to think about this option.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy