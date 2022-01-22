ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Body found in search for missing college student

By Abigail Shalawylo
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwR4I_0dsTAuET00

After a search of more than 80 days, authorities have recovered a body believed to be that of missing Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo.

The body was recovered from the Red Cedar River at 12:30 p.m. Friday, approximately 1 1/2 miles downriver from where Santo was last seen. Identification is still pending, according to Michigan State University police.

$20K reward offered for student who vanished at Michigan State University

The 18-year-old college student vanished Oct. 29, 2021, while visiting friends in East Lansing, Michigan, the weekend of the Michigan-Michigan State football game. Multiple agencies, along with family and a growing number of volunteer civilians, have been searching for the teen ever since, with a reward growing to over $30,000.

"Thank you so much for all your support and kindness to bring Brendan home. This is not the outcome we had hoped but we do have closure now," Brendan's family posted online.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Santo family and all those who knew Brendan," Michigan State University Police Department spokesperson Chris Rozman said in a statement.

Authorities will continue to investigate the circumstances and details surrounding this incident, Rozman told reporters in a press conference.

"We still have no reason to believe that foul play is involved, or that Brendon intended to harm himself," he said.

FBI to assist in search for 18-year-old who went missing weekend of Michigan State-Michigan game

A significant log jam in the area made the portion of the river a point of interest. According to Rozman, the area was very complex and dangerous to search and required a lot of resources.

Divers came from all over the state of Michigan to assist. The operation required teams to clear brush and trees to create a point to get a boat into the river, and access the area of the log jam where they wanted to focus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZm25_0dsTAuET00
Lansing State Journal via USA Today Network - PHOTO: Search, rescue, and water recovery teams from multiple agencies search for Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo along the Red Cedar River, Jan. 21, 2022, in Lansing, Mich.

None of Brendan's personal items had been recovered before Friday, according to Michigan State University police.

"We have been committed from the very beginning to resolving this case, and I'm glad that we could at least bring some resolution today to the family and Brendan's loved ones," Rozman stated.

Comments / 8

annette dotson
7d ago

My Sincere Condolences to you and your family sorry for your loss. I hope God strengthens each of you in your time of bereavement. ❤❤❤

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press. ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS News

Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins in Australian Open women's final

No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
SPORTS
The Hill

US officials detect Russian blood supplies near Ukrainian border

U.S. officials have detected blood supplies and other medical resources from Russia near the Ukrainian border, Reuters reported. Three U.S. officials confirmed to the news outlet the presence of those materials, including blood supplies, near Ukraine. Two of those officials told Reuters that the U.S. officials had detected the supplies within recent weeks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#College Student#Michigan State Michigan#State Of Michigan#Instagram#Fbi
The Hill

US targets Russian disinformation in bid to defend Ukraine

The Biden administration has increasingly focused on calling out Russian disinformation and propaganda, making it a central pillar of its strategy to confront Moscow and help defend Ukraine in the face of Russia's war tactics. The strategy reflects a shift for Washington as it seeks to challenge Russian efforts head-on...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
MUSIC
ABC News

ABC News

526K+
Followers
131K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy