Josh McDaniels seemingly has one foot out the door in New England, and Tom Brady appears iffy on playing for the Buccaneers next season. Las Vegas reportedly will interview McDaniels on Friday for its head coaching vacancy. Whether McDaniels eventually leaves the Patriots remains to be seen, but multiple reports indicate it now is a real possibility. And, with Brady mulling retirement and at least one reputable reporter openly suggesting the 44-year-old could want to play for a new team, it didn’t take long for fans to float a McDaniels-Brady team-up with the Raiders.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO