Is a software tool that provides users with a simple means of transforming their HTML files to an array of other formats, with a minimal amount of effort. You are required to go through a quick and seamless installation process, while the interface you are brought to presents a well-organized and clean layout. It is comprised of a menu bar, a few buttons and a few panes which enable you to view various levels of information. Extensive Help contents are incorporated thus ensuring that all types of users can work with it, without encountering any issues.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO