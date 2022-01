The company says this preemptive round now brings Dremio’s valuation to $2 billion, up from $1 billion when it raised its Series D round just over a year ago. “We live in what’s called the SQL lakehouse world,” explained Dremio CEO Billy Bosworth, who joined the company almost exactly two years ago, after eight years as DataStax’s CEO. “What we do is provide technology that allows end-users to access their data in their data lakes directly via SQL — and they can do this in a way that delivers mission-critical BI. What that means is [we’re] giving you the performance that you need to run things like mission-critical dashboards that have sub-second response time capabilities. You can have thousands of analysts hitting the same data sets at the same time with no performance penalty, we call that high concurrency throughput. This is the area that Dremio has been focused on for some time now. We’re going to continue to take that position to the future with a lot of exciting new growth and capabilities in the coming year.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO