ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

McConnell responds to uproar over comment about Black voters

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSoWE_0dsSM1Lq00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed back Friday against the uproar over a comment he made about African American voters, calling the criticism directed his way “outrageous.”

McConnell had been accused of racism for saying that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.” The comment implied that Black voters are somehow not American and underscored the concerns of voting rights advocates that Republicans in state legislatures across the country are explicitly seeking to disenfranchise Black voters.

Following a speech Friday at an annual conference in Louisville, the Republican leader said he misspoke Wednesday when he made the comment during a Washington news conference.

“I’ve never been accused of this sort of thing before, and it’s hurtful and offensive,” he said. “And I think some of the critics know it’s totally nonsense.”

McConnell on Wednesday had said that "African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” McConnell explained on Friday that he should have said the word “all” before “Americans.”

He also defended his record on race by noting that he attended the Rev. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington in 1963. He also said he helped organize a civil rights march at Kentucky’s state Capitol and was present when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

When asked what he would say to those who had been offended by his words, McConnell said he would discuss his record relating to voting rights, and brought up his role as a mentor to Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is Black and one of many Republicans who came to the minority leader's defense this week.

“I think he would confirm with you that I recruited him to run. I’ve supported him, and I’m proud of him,” McConnell said. “I have had African American speechwriters, schedulers, office managers over the years.”

Charles Booker, a Kentucky Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, had been among many who had blasted the Republican earlier in the week. Booker, who is Black, did not back down from criticizing McConnell on Friday.

“Mitch McConnell wants you to know it’s fine for him to block Voting Rights because he has Black friends,” tweeted Booker, who unsuccessfully ran for McConnell’s seat in 2020 and is challenging GOP Sen. Rand Paul this year.

McConnell tried to rebuff concerns among Democrats that GOP state lawmakers across the country are trying to disenfranchise minority voters by pointing to record-high turnout for all voters in the 2020 election .

Federal legislation like the kind he and other GOP lawmakers blocked on Wednesday also wasn't necessary, he said, because the Voting Rights Act was still law and concerns over specific state voting laws could be worked out through the court system.

“They co-opted Congressman Lewis’ name, stuck it on a bill that really was not related to the Voting Rights Act … in order to try to achieve a partisan advantage by federalizing election laws,” McConnell said, referencing the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act.

The part of the bill named after Lewis, the late civil rights leader and Democratic congressman from Georgia, would have updated the Voting Rights Act and was a direct response to a Supreme Court ruling that weakened the law’s oversight of states with a history of discriminating against Black and other minority voters.

———

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 110

Roxie Similton-Powell
3d ago

Out the abundance of the heart. The mouth speaks. Then, he says he’s hurting. How many times has he hurt the people in this country as an Obstructionist allowing legislation, where We the people can’t move forward. I can’t with him.

Reply(11)
31
john martin
2d ago

Does the media remember last year when Biden addressed inner city kids, and said " poor kids are just as smart as white kids". Please save your outrage for the sheeple of the left.

Reply(2)
15
Victor Brum
3d ago

Why every time a politician tell the truth they have to apologize. We all know that, there is a difference between what they really believe and what they say.

Reply(4)
16
Related
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Laughs at Mitch McConnell’s Botched Cleanup of Black Voters Gaffe: ‘That’s Cringe, Right?’

CNN anchor Don Lemon reacted with amusement at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s botched attempt to clean up remarks he made about Black voters earlier this week. Earlier this week, McConnell faced backlash when he commented at a press conference that “African-American voters are voting at just as high percentage as Americans.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
BET

'Shockingly Racist': Mitch McConnell Slammed For Not Considering African Americans As American In Comment

After Republicans blocked Democrats’ efforts to protect and expand voting rights, Mitch McConnell let everyone know what he really feels. The Kentucky GOP senate minority leader spoke to reporters on Wednesday (Jan. 19) after two Democratic senators refused to go along with a plan to change Senate rule to overcome a GOP filibuster of voting rights legislation. He was asked what he would say to voters of color who are concerned about their access to the polls prior to November’s midterm elections.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Washington Post

McConnell’s flub on Black voters misstated the facts, too

“The concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in response to a question from Pablo Manríquez of Latino Rebels, Jan. 19. McConnell stepped in it the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell made a gaffe on Thursday when he said that African-Americans were voting at the same rate as Americans, leaving out the word “white.”. But sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth. McConnell was explaining why democracy was in fine shape, despite the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to progress in the U.S. Senate. And for white Americans, the rich white ones that Mitch works hard to represent, that’s probably true. Attempts to overturn the filibuster — used many times against civil rights legislation — failed. McConnell thinks we should suspend the filibuster only when he’s trying to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as he did in 2017.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richmond.com

McEachin calls McConnell comments on voting by African Americans and 'Americans' 'appalling and deeply disturbing'

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, had a simple, visual message to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week over the Republican leader’s apparent distinction between African American voters and “Americans.”. McEachin tweeted a photograph of himself and his wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin — both of whom...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Civil Rights Movement#Voting Rights#African American#Americans#Republicans#Kent
HuffingtonPost

Black Lawmakers Walk Out As Mississippi Senate Passes Anti-'Critical Race Theory' Bill

Mississippi’s Black state senators walked out of a vote on Friday, protesting a Republican-backed bill that purports to ban “critical race theory” in schools. All 14 Black state senators — all of whom are Democrats — withheld their votes when they walked out, and the bill passed 32-2. (Two white Democrats voted against the bill, The Associated Press reported).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans

Sen. Mitch McConnell claimed that African-Americans vote at similar rates compared to “Americans,” with the obvious implication that black voters are somehow not also American. He made this comment the same day the senate voted against a filibuster carve-out that would allow voting rights legislation to be passed into law. The Daily Beast columnist and Democracy-ish podcast host Wajahat Ali and democratic strategist Aisha Mills, host of Amplified on The Black News Channel, joined American Voices to discuss. Jan. 23, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

McConnell dismisses voting rights: "Black Americans" have same turnout as "Americans"

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., sparked outrage on Wednesday after the Republican vaguely implied that Black Americans are not Americans. McConnell's remarks came during a press conference held just after the GOP's filibuster of the Democratic-backed voting rights overhaul known as the "Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act" – a measure designed to counteract the wave of Republican-led restrictive voting bills that has swept the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

521K+
Followers
129K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy