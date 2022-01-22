ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Former Alabama receiver, four-star prospect Javon Baker transferring to UK

By Josh Moore
Lexington Herald-Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky’s outlook at wide receiver brightened Friday afternoon when former Alabama receiver Javon Baker announced that he is transferring to UK ahead of the 2022 season. Baker, a former four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, entered the NCAA transfer portal last week and was heavily courted by Florida and Ole...

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Former QB charged with domestic violence

Alabama football’s Jay Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jay Barker, the former starting quarterback for Alabama football, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in Nashville. WIAT accessed an affidavit of the arrest and reports from the police. According...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon White
Person
Mark Stoops
AOL Corp

UCLA gymnast calls for coach to be fired over handling of ex-teammate's racial slur

Few programs can match the success of the UCLA gymnastics team, but it appears no other program is experiencing quite as much internal turmoil. A conflict that reportedly started over freshman Alexis Jeffrey's use of a racial slur while singing along to a song has resulted in a three-month fight over the program's handling of the incident, Jeffrey transferring to LSU and one of the program's seniors calling for third-year head coach Chris Waller to be fired.
SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Uk#College Football#Southern Miss#Nebraska
abc17news.com

Former Tolton wrestling star transfers to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Tolton wrestling star Brant Whitaker has transferred to Mizzou. He was one of three additions MU announced on Thursday. Cole Gripka and Joe Mylin also signed with the Tigers. Whitaker was a three-time state champion in high school. He won his first state title at Boonville...
COLUMBIA, MO
Lexington Herald-Leader

How No. 12 Kentucky and No. 5 Kansas match up — with a game prediction

How the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (16-4, 6-2 SEC) and the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) match up at each position — with a game prediction:. ▪ Kentucky’s Kellan Grady (12.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 43.2% treys) came to the Wildcats’ rescue in Tuesday night’s 82-74 overtime victory over Mississippi State. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound graduate transfer from Davidson scored UK’s first eight points of the OT on a reverse layup followed by back-to-back three-pointers. A super-senior, Grady is averaging 14 points in UK’s past four games.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Lexington Herald-Leader

‘Everybody just looked like they were having fun.’ Meet UK’s newest football transfers.

The transfer portal supplied Kentucky’s football team with some of its biggest difference-makers in the 2021 season. To date, for the 2022 campaign it’s earned the commitments of five players who spent the last year at another Power Five school. Four of them — quarterback Deuce Hogan (Iowa), wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (Virginia Tech), offensive lineman Tashawn Manning (Auburn) and defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young (Ohio State) — enrolled ahead of UK’s spring semester and will be in camp when spring practice kicks off in March. The fifth, receiver Javon Baker, will come by way of Alabama in the summer. He might not be the last addition, but any further newcomers will be in the same boat as him in terms of spring availability.
LEXINGTON, KY
mainstreet-nashville.com

Ensworth four-star receiver Shamar Porter commits to Kentucky football

Ensworth junior receiver Shamar Porter announced Friday on Twitter that he has verbally committed to Kentucky. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound prospect picked the Wildcats over Georgia and Tennessee but held more than a dozen offers. Vanderbilt offered Porter when he was in eighth grade. Kentucky has been stacking its roster with...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Huskies Offer Local Four-Star 2023 QB Prospect Gabarri Johnson

One local prospect in the 2023 class who Husky fans have been wondering about is Lincoln (Tacoma, Wa.) QB Gabarri Johnson. He already had offers from a handful of other Pac 12 programs, including all three of the other Pacific Northwest schools, but Washington hadn't pulled the trigger. That changed on Friday when offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb came and watched him throw and then later on, he extended him an offer.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy