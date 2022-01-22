ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

'Smells like death': Peru oil spill clear-up drags on as fishermen count cost

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Fishermen load fish on boxes, after the oil spill pollution caused by abnormal waves triggered by a massive underwater volcanic eruption half a world away in Tonga, in Lima, Peru, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

LIMA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Spanish energy firm Repsol (REP.MC) said on Friday a clear-up operation for a major oil spill on the coast near Peru's capital Lima would take until the end of February, in an environmental incident declared a 'catastrophe' by the government.

Dead seals, fish and birds have washed up on the shore covered in oil, while fishing activities in the area have been suspended, the government has said. Repsol said it had enlisted fishermen to help clear-up the oil.

"I used to collect crustaceans, but now, when I walk to the shore, they are dead," fisherman Walter de la Cruz told Reuters. "Fishermen used to go sell the seafood that we collect. But now everything smells like death."

The Pacific Ocean off Peru is a significant source of marine life and seafood for Peruvians, who cherish dishes such as ceviche.

The government has said Repsol spilled some 6,000 barrels of oil into the ocean last week near its La Pampilla refinery, which the company has blamed on unusual waves triggered by a volcanic eruption in Tonga.

The company has declined to state the magnitude of the spill, saying its still evaluating the impact.

Repsol added in a statement to Peru's securities regulator SMV that oil refining operations are continuing normally and that it does not expect an official investigation to "significantly affect" the subsidiary's business position.

"This incident has not affected the continuity of our operations, or our capacity to supply the market," Repsol said in a statement. "The event has not had a significant impact on the productive activities of the refinery."

Peru's environmental agency OEFA said on Thursday that about 1.7 million square meters (420.08 acres) of soil and 1.2 million square meters of ocean had been affected by the spill.

Leftist Peruvian President Pedro Castillo described it as the biggest "ecological disaster" to affect the Andean nation in recent years.

Repsol added it had deployed about 840 people to help with cleaning tasks. Repsol's La Pampilla accounts for 54% of Peru's refining capacity.

Reporting by Marco Aquino and Reuters TV; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

AFP

Peru races to save birds threatened by oil spill

A Lima zoo is racing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins, after 6,000 barrels of crude oil spilled off Peru's coast due to waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins -- listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- were brought to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo after being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves. "We have never seen anything like this in the history of Peru," biologist Liseth Bermudez told AFP, while tending to a bird. "We didn't think it was going to be of this magnitude."
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

Photos: An Oil Spill Causes an Environmental Emergency in Peru

On January 15, while the oil tanker Mare Doricum was unloading crude oil at the La Pampilla Refinery north of Lima, Peru, the ship spilled about 6,000 barrels of oil into the sea. Initial reports blamed the incident on “abnormal waves” caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga, but investigations are ongoing, and the government is “looking at sanctioning” the refinery. An environmental emergency has been declared, several beaches have been closed, and hundreds of cleanup workers were brought in by the Spanish energy firm Repsol. Cleanup crews and volunteers were working over the weekend to help affected wildlife, including seals, birds, fish, and crustaceans.
ENVIRONMENT
offshore-technology.com

Peru threatens Repsol with sanctions over oil spill

The nation declared an environmental emergency over the weekend, following the spill reportedly triggered by waves from an eruption in Tonga. The Peruvian Government has said this week that it is considering imposing sanctions against a Repsol-owned local refinery following a disastrous oil spill that President Pedro Castillo termed “one of the largest ecocides…on our coasts and sea”.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shell hits oil and gas in Namibian offshore well

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shell (RDSa.L) has made a significant oil and gas discovery at an closely-watched offshore well in Namibia which could spark a wave of investment in the southern African country, three industry sources told Reuters. Namibia is not a fossil fuel producer, although northern neighbour Angola...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Peru appeals for international help to clean up major oil spill linked to the Tonga volcano eruption

Peru has appealed for international assistance to respond to a major oil spill connected to the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga last week. An Italian-flagged tanker spilled 6,000 barrels of oil in the Pacific Ocean on Jan. 15, close to La Pampilla refinery outside Lima, Peruvian authorities said. The Spanish company Repsol, which operates the refinery, blamed the volcanic eruption near Tonga that sent large tsunami waves across the ocean.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Traditional fishermen in despair over Peru oil spill

Hundreds of traditional fisherman living just outside the Peruvian capital fear their livelihoods are ruined following an oil spill caused by a volcanic eruption thousands of miles away. Authorities called the spill, caused by an eruption on the other side of the Pacific near Tonga, the worst ecological disaster in Lima in recent times. Traditional fisherman in Ventanilla, a district to the north of Lima's port in Callao, on Wednesday protested outside the gates of the Pampilla Refinery owned by Spanish energy giant Repsol, demanding compensation for the spill that occurred as freak waves hit a tanker during offloading on Saturday. "How will we live now? That's our worry," Miguel Angell Nunez, who led the protest, told AFP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenMatters

The Oil Spill in Peru: Causes, Relief Efforts, and More

Unfortunately for planet Earth and the well-being of humanity, oil spills are extremely common. Because oil is often transported long distances, it can be difficult to contain. Vessels such as pipelines are also incredibly prone to leaking, especially when they aren't carefully monitored. But a recent oil spill in Peru was caused by an unusual disaster: an undersea volcano erupted, which caused a boat to spill the oil it was carrying.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Polarbear

Commercial fishermen in Alaska harvests millions of salmon headed for Canadian waterways

In the summer of 2021, most B.C. salmon fisheries were closed by the Canadian federal government, in order to restock the depleting marine populations. During this period, commercial fishermen in six fishing districts off southeastern Alaska intercepted 50,000 Chinook, 1.2 million chum, 540,000 cohos, 34 million pinks, and 800,000 sockeye salmon bound for Canada as per a report published by Watershed Watch Salmon Society and Skeena Wild Conservation Trust.
Reuters

Argentina rains bring 'water bomb' to NW Buenos Aires, drier in the south - exchange

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine rains in recent weeks have brought a "water bomb" to key farming areas in the northwest of Buenos Aires province, though there has been less water further to the south, the important Rosario grains exchange said in a report. The South American country had been suffering a prolonged drought since December which has hit soybeans and corn, but rains in recent weeks have limited crop losses in the world's largest exporter of processed soy and the no. 2 for corn.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. airs concerns over Mexico energy plan, points to economic risk

MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Friday flagged concerns about Mexico's plan to tighten state control of the electricity market, saying it could impede investment and economic development in North America. Granholm met President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and senior members of his Cabinet,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
deseret.com

The volcanic eruption in Tonga was larger than the biggest nuclear detonations have been, an atomic testing group says

The underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga was larger than the biggest nuclear detonation ever conducted, an atomic test monitoring group said. The news: The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization in Vienna, Austria — which monitors atomic tests — said the shockwave from the underwater blast could be detected all the way in Antarctica, a sign that it’s one of the biggest explosions in history, according to NPR.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

Community Policy