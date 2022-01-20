Irina Garasymiv heals your mind with her new track “Self Healer”

What if you walked into your local grocery shop on an average day and stumbled upon one of your favourite musical artists by pure chance? This is exactly what happened to Dylan Walker. The budding songwriter was shopping around when he noticed that a familiar face was browsing the shop’s aisles. He immediately recognized that face as Stormzy, an artist who is an absolute modern-day legend and someone that Dylan always admired greatly. Although he was starstruck, to say the least, Dylan worked up the courage to go up to the star and strike up a conversation. Some people say “never meet your idols” because they might turn out to be nothing like you expected, and you might be disappointed.

