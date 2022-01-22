Whitehaven businesses to receive funding for exterior improvements

Businesses in Whitehaven will soon receive some much needed renovations, thanks to an exterior improvement grant from the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation.

The $40,000 2022 Small Business Exterior Improvement Grant Fund, supported by the Memphis City Council Community Grant Program, will match up to $5,000 for commercial property owners in Whitehaven, allowing them to make exterior improvements to their buildings.

“This is a great opportunity for those who live in the community as they come to and from work,” Michael O. Harris, director of GWERC, said. “They’re driving through economic epicenters that are coming to life, and they’re looking good. It creates a sense of community pride and admiration for Whitehaven. It’s also great for our tourists. But even more, it’s great for people that just like to shop.”

Michael O. Harris

Harris anticipates business owners making improvements such as masonry repair, window and door replacements, storefront repair, signage updates, high-quality fencing installation or replacement, exterior lighting installation, and even patio construction for restaurants.

“Things that are going to make an impact and make a big difference, and it’s all about improving our exterior facades and our curb appeal,” Harris said.

Business owners will only be required to match 20% ($1,000).

The grant is part of GWERC’s theme of the year, “Helping Whitehaven Businesses Drive the Community,” in an effort to “create an equitable opportunity to restore, rebrand and revitalize commercial properties in Whitehaven.”

The funding is also part of the Open in Whitehaven Initiative, meaning qualifying projects may be able to utilize other assistance programs. For instance, business owners can use the funding with EDGE’s Inner City Economic Development loan program with three-year, forgivable loans of up to $25,000 to assist with facade and other building improvements.

Applications for the grant will be accepted from Jan. 23 to Feb. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

The organization is soon planning to launch its business incubator for home-based businesses.

“We’re planning to support the scaling of our businesses here with a Shark Tank game that we’re having called ‘Let’s Get Growing,’ where we partner with some financial institutions,” Harris said. “It’s all about creating access to capital.”

GWERC also wants to focus on its community members. To do that, they will host job readiness workshops, business networking events and job fairs. The organization is also working on bringing neighborhood leaders together to create a residential development council. The team will also soon launch a community leadership development program.

Target areas for the exterior improvement grant include Winchester Road (Airways Boulevard to Elvis Presley Boulevard), Elvis Presley (Brooks Road to East Raines Road), Elvis Presley (East Raines to Scaife Road near the Tennessee-Mississippi state line), East Shelby Drive (Airways to Boeingshire Road) and Millbranch Road (Brooks to Holmes Road).

Applications are accepted from Jan. 23 to Feb. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

“I’ve got a street team, and we’re going to be (in) the streets and go around telling people about this, because we want everyone to know and have the opportunity to compete for this,” Harris said.