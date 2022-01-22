ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biting cold temps to last through the weekend

Bitter cold temperatures will stick around for the weekend across Connecticut.

Overnight will be frigid with lows along the shoreline in the single digits and below zero north of the Merritt Parkway.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun although some clouds move in later in the day. Highs will be in the mid- and upper-20s.

This weekend looks like it will be calm and dry but cold as the storm systems miss us off to the south and east.

Tuesday will be our next shot at seeing a snow/rain mix develop as we go through the day.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and frigid. Low of 7 on the shore, below zero north.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and still cold. High of 28.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 32.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 31.

TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy with a mix of snow and rain developing in the afternoon. High of 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and colder. High of 27.

