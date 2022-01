Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill declined to elaborate Monday following reports of him holding a "tense" meeting with Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manger Steve Keim. The Cardinals saw their 2021 season come to an abrupt end last week with a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round, putting the cap on what was a late-year tailspin for the franchise after a promising start.

