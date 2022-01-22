Mexico resort hotel shooting near Playa del Carmen leaves 1 Canadian citizen dead, 2 wounded: Police

Three Canadian citizens were shot, one fatally, on Friday at a resort hotel near Playa del Carmen, a popular coastal vacation destination in Mexico, authorities said.

The triple shooting was confirmed by Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the region's police chief, in a statement on Twitter. Hernández Gutiérrez said one of the victims died at a hospital.

The incident began as an argument among guests at the Hotel Xcaret Mexico, the police chief said. What started the verbal altercation was not immediately clear.

Authorities released photos of the suspected gunman. The images show a man in a light-blue track suit. In one photo he is apparently pointing a handgun, and in another he is wearing a black face mask and seems to be holding a mobile device. In a third image, he is sitting on a lounge chair.

A manhunt was underway for the suspect, Hernández Gutiérrez said.

The Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office said via Twitter that the suspect in the shooting was also apparently a guest and Canadian police informed them he was a known felon with a long record related to robbery, drug and weapons offenses.

Playa del Carmen is located about 70 miles south of Cancun.