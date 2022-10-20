This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Louisiana

Photo: Getty Images

Chicken and waffles. The unique combo of sweet, syrupy waffles with savory, crunchy fried chicken has grown in popularity over the years, becoming a menu staple at restaurants across the country.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best chicken and waffles in each state, compiling a list that anyone who enjoys the fan-favorite combo can consult the next time they crave the "superb combination of sweet and savory."

"Despite the variations of this soul food you'll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common — customers absolutely adore them."

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best chicken and waffles combo?

Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles in New Orleans

Given that its website claims Ma Momma's is the "home of New Orleans original chicken and waffles," it's no surprise that Ma Momma's House of Cornbread, Chicken & Waffles has the best take on the popular sweet and savory combo. It's even in the name!

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best chicken and waffles in Louisiana:

"The must-try on the menu at this Southern soul food restaurant is the crispy fried chicken and Belgian waffle. Choose between juicy, crunchy wings or chicken strips and a flavored waffle – rum, pralines and cream, banana nut, chocolate and strawberry are just some of the options. The whole things is then covered with lashings of bourbon syrup and many customers say it's the best they've ever eaten."

Check out the full list here to see where to find the best chicken and waffles in each state.