At-home COVID-19 Testing Kits Now Available

All United States residents are now eligible to receive free at-home coronavirus test kits on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The U.S. government has begun a collaboration with the U.S. Postal Service to take orders for free at-home coronavirus test kits. To begin the process to order test kits, an individual...
‘WE’RE NOT SURE JUST WHAT THAT MEANS YET’ — After weeks of skyrocketing Omicron cases and feeling like everyone you know, and their brother, has Covid — a surge that has led deaths to surpass 2,100 a day, the highest since early 2021 — experts are saying that a period of reprieve is in sight.
Santa Clara health officials on Tuesday confirmed two cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2, taking the total confirmed cases in California to 11.It remains unclear whether the newer sub-variant, which is being monitored by the WHO, will behave differently to the more common BA.1 lineage that has spread widely across the world, said the county’s deputy health officer Dr George Han.Meanwhile, experts have warned that Covid infections appear to be flatlining at worryingly high levels in England.Although rates are falling among adults, the prevalence of the virus in children is growing, according to the latest data from the UK’s React survey, run by Imperial College London.It comes as the number of deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has climbed to its highest level for 10 months. Read More PCR vs rapid antigen tests: Which Covid test you should use, when and why‘Stealth Omicron’: Everything we know about new ‘under investigation’ Covid-19 strain BA.2‘No bed means no beds’: Nurse’s Covid rant goes viralCovid pandemic in ‘endgame’ in Europe, says WHO director
A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — As the Omicron variant continues to cause worker shortages, the United States Postal Service is facing challenges.
In some areas, like West St. Paul, mail is taking much longer to make it to its destination.
“We’ve got it twice in the last week,” said resident John Zanmiller.
Mary Neustel said she went four days without receiving mail last week. Others told WCCO they didn’t get mail for a week, then all at once.
“I think it was really cold, or maybe they didn’t have enough employees, or I had no idea,” Neustel said.
She relies on the U.S. Postal...
A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
American workwear company Carhartt is standing by its decision to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for employees, even as critics have threatened to boycott the company.The clothing firm told employees that a company mandate on Covid vaccinations would be required, despite a Supreme Court ruling against a federal mandate for private companies in the US.“We stand behind our decision because we believe vaccines are necessary to protect our workforce,” Carhartt said in a statement to CBS News. “Carhartt made the decision to implement its own vaccine mandate as part of our long-standing commitment to workplace safety. Our recent communication to employees...
Pharmacies across the country are in the process of receiving free N95 masks from the federal government and distributing them to the public. President Joe Biden announced the distribution of 400 million free N95 masks last week. The supply comes from dipping into the Strategic National Stockpile, a federal reserve of resources used when states become overwhelmed with crisis. Mask recipients are limited to three masks each to make supplies last.
On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
A smaller crowd than expected arrived in Washington DC to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions. A permit issued by the National Park Service revealed that the rally organisers thought that as many as 20,000 people would attend, but The Washington Post estimated that a group of several thousand had made it to the National Mall by Sunday afternoon. The group of mostly unmasked protesters gathered in a city that has instituted both mask and vaccine mandates to protest measures to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 865,000 Americans to date. The seven-day average of new...
