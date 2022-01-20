At-home COVID-19 Testing Kits Now Available

Santa Clara health officials on Tuesday confirmed two cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2, taking the total confirmed cases in California to 11.It remains unclear whether the newer sub-variant, which is being monitored by the WHO, will behave differently to the more common BA.1 lineage that has spread widely across the world, said the county’s deputy health officer Dr George Han.Meanwhile, experts have warned that Covid infections appear to be flatlining at worryingly high levels in England.Although rates are falling among adults, the prevalence of the virus in children is growing, according to the latest data from the UK’s React survey, run by Imperial College London.It comes as the number of deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has climbed to its highest level for 10 months. Read More PCR vs rapid antigen tests: Which Covid test you should use, when and why‘Stealth Omicron’: Everything we know about new ‘under investigation’ Covid-19 strain BA.2‘No bed means no beds’: Nurse’s Covid rant goes viralCovid pandemic in ‘endgame’ in Europe, says WHO director

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO