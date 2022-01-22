ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Unsigned Trump order told Pentagon to seize voting machines: Politico

By Robyn Beck
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRaPm_0dsMQwZe00
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election /AFP

A draft executive order written by Donald Trump's White House in the weeks after his defeat in the 2020 election directed the nation's top military leader to seize voting machines, a report said Friday.

The explosive document, released by the National Archives and obtained by Politico, highlights the extreme measures Trump may have been willing to take to cling to power against the will of voters who picked Joe Biden to be their next president.

Dated December 16 2020, the order sought to appoint a special counsel to bring charges on any fraud allegations that arose from the seizures. But it was never signed.

It is among 750-plus records turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol assault after the Supreme Court rejected Trump's appeal to block their release.

"Effective immediately, the Secretary of Defense shall seize, collect, retain and analyze all machines, equipment, electronically stored information, and material records required for retention," says the three-page draft.

The document reprises many of the debunked conspiracy theories about hacked voting machines that were pushed by figures in Trump's orbit now being targeted by congressional investigators, including right-wing attorney Sidney Powell.

She falsely told reporters the election had been targeted by "communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China."

Powell and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani led unsuccessful efforts to have courts throw out election results in key swing states in the weeks after Trump's defeat.

The ex-president and his allies spent months pressing false claims of widespread fraud, despite experts in his own government affirming that it was the most secure vote in US history.

The claims were also rejected by Trump-appointed attorney general Bill Barr, and Trump was eventually impeached for inciting the attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

The draft order bears similarities with a plot outlined in a Powerpoint presentation to keep Trump in office that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the select committee last year.

That document envisaged US Marshals seizing ballots for a 50-state hand recount.

The draft executive order that emerged Friday focuses specifically on touchscreen ballot-marking devices made by Dominion that were used in Georgia, where a hand recount and machine recount affirmed Biden's win.

It repeats false allegations about Dominion being "owned or heavily controlled and influenced by foreign agents, countries, and interests" and alleging that its machines are deliberately designed to create "systemic fraud."

Powell and Giuliani are fighting billion-dollar defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic, another voting machine company.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Chairman of Jan. 6 committee reveals Bill Barr has spoken to investigators and says there's 'credible evidence' that Trump administration planned to use military to seize voting machines in 2020

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has met with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, Chairman Bennie Thompson revealed on Sunday. The Mississippi Democrat appeared on CBS News' Face The Nation where he confirmed a report that Donald Trump was presented with an executive order during the last full month of his presidency which would have had the military seize voting machines in battleground states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors

After losing the 2020 election, former President Trump considered deploying the National Guard to confiscate voting machines, a draft executive order reveals. The Trump campaign also installed fake electors in seven swing states under the direction of Rudy Giuliani. Malcolm Nance, MSNBC Terrorism Analyst; Lauren Gambino, senior national reporter for The Guardian; and Daniel Strauss, senior political correspondent for The New Republic, discuss how the January 6th Select Committee is closing in on Trump and his associates.Jan. 23, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Coup PowerPoint’ author told legislators they could throw out ‘fake’ Biden ballots, documents show

A retired US Army colonel who authored the now-infamous “coup PowerPoint” slide deck played a significant role in instigating the Arizona state senate’s sham “audit” of Maricopa County, Arizona ballots by convincing them that a notorious dot-com era inventor’s untested technology could spot enough fake ballots to undermine Joe Biden’s win in the Copper State. According to documents released by the pro-transparency group American Oversight, Arizona senators who ordered the partisan audit of the state’s most populous county did so on advice from Phil Waldron, a retired US Army colonel who became known for spreading baseless conspiracy theories about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Vice

It Sure Looks Like Sidney Powell Wrote the Order to Seize Voting Machines

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A draft executive order that would have allowed former President Donald Trump to seize voting machines in the wake of the 2020 election was published in full for the first time on Friday, showing the lengths the Trump administration considered going to in their campaign to overturn the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Voting Machines#Executive Order#Election Fraud#White House#The National Archives#Politico#The Supreme Court#Defense
arkvalleyvoice.com

What Might have Happened If the Election Voting Machines Had Been Seized?

An amazing and terrifying document was release on Friday by the Jan. 6 Committee Investigating the activities of the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol. Its release reveals for the first time that while the country was horrified by the events of that day, none of us knew how close this country came that day to losing our democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Cuba
Country
China
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

AFP

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy